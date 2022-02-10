Zynga : and Rollic Complete Acquisition of Berlin-based Mobile Game Studio, NanoTribe

Talented team responsible for chart-topping hyper-casual titles Arrow Fest and Cashier 3D joins Rollic's growing family of developers

SAN FRANCISCO - February 10, 2022 -Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that it has recently closed the acquisition of NanoTribe, an independent mobile game studio based in Germany. The Berlin-based studio is the first studio outside of Turkey managed by Rollic, a subsidiary of Zynga, adding to Rollic's growing family of hyper-casual game developers and marking the expansion of its base into new markets. NanoTribe has previously published games with Rollic, including Cashier 3D, which has surpassed over 33 million downloads worldwide, and Arrow Fest, a 2021 breakout hit, and will continue to develop original mobile titles in-house under the Rollic umbrella.

"The start-up mentality and passion of the team behind NanoTribe is a great match for our path forward at Rollic and we are excited to welcome their titles and talents to our growing family of innovative developers," said Rollic co-founder Burak Vardal. "Our focus is on building an engaging global portfolio of games and finding great talent whose vision is in-line with our goal to create fun, accessible and engaging content for our users."

Founded in 2017, NanoTribe has created a lineup of visually captivating mobile games that have achieved tens of millions of downloads around the world. Arrow Fest, published with Rollic in June 2021, quickly became a global hit, surpassing 28 million downloads worldwide in September and reaching the #1 top free downloaded game in the U.S. App Store. Now, with the addition of themed events and live services, the title has continued to engage players and has surpassed 47 million total downloads worldwide.

This deal continues Rollic's fast-paced global growth following the 2021 acquisitions of the Turkey-based mobile studios ByteTyper, Creasaur Entertainment, Uncosoft and ZeroSum. Hyper-casual is one of the largest and fastest-growing game genres on mobile and Rollic's repeated success in the space helped propel Zynga's overall performance as a top-three downloaded games publisher in the U.S. in 2021.

Rollic has crossed 1 billion total downloads worldwide with 16 games that have reached the #1 or #2 top free downloaded game positions in the U.S. App Store to date. These incredible milestones further establish Rollic as one of the largest hyper-casual publishers in the world and demonstrate the company's unique ability to consistently design and publish hit new titles by leveraging data insights across its network of games.

Click here to view supporting visual assets.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded more than four billion times on mobile including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, FarmVille™, Golf Rival™, Hair Challenge™, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™, High Heels!™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

Founded in December 2018, Rollic is an Istanbul-based game developer and publisher, focused on free-to-play hyper-casual games for iOS and Android. Games released by Rollic include Arrow Fest, Blob Runner 3D, Go Knots 3D, Hair Challenge, High Heels!, Onnect - Pair Matching Puzzle, Queen Bee, Ragdoll Fighter, Tangle Master 3D and Text or Die. Rollic is committed to producing massively appealing global titles while building a thriving developer ecosystem in the gaming industry. Rollic was acquired by Zynga, a global leader in interactive entertainment, in October 2020. For more information, visit www.rollicgames.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Rollic blog.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those statements relating to, among other things, our ability to achieve the intended benefits of this acquisition and the continued growth of hyper-casual gaming. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "projected," "planned," "intend," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "expect," and statements in the future tense are generally forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management's current expectations. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and our actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update such statements. More information about these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Kenny Johnston

kjohnston@zynga.com

Melissa Foran

mforan@zynga.com