Zynga's Magical Match-3 Mobile Game, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Players are Invited to a Week of Surprises and Special Events

in Honour of Milestone Occasion

SAN FRANCISCO - September 21, 2021 - Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that its magical Match-3 mobile game, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, is marking its one-year anniversary with a full week of festivities. Kicking off today, fans around the world are invited to join the celebration with a seven-day slate of in-game gifts, events, sweepstakes and new content commemorating the occasion.

Since its launch in September 2020, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has delighted fans with its authentic wizarding world puzzles and gameplay. With more than 2,000 puzzle levels in the main player journey, the game continues to invite players together to revel in the fun and excitement of Hogwarts with new content and events. Spotlighting players' journies in the game at this first anniversary, Zynga has released a new trailer featuring game highlights.

Link to video on Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESP31UOAek8

"We're incredibly proud of the accolades and reception that Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has received, but we're even more inspired and humbled by the players who have joined us on this journey," said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Games at Zynga. "We're thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the fans, and look forward to opening the game's next chapter, together."

Inspired by Dudley Dursley's most memorable birthday, beginning this week, a new 'London Zoo' themed event in the game will invite players to collect 'presents' on their gameboard to earn reward chests. Bringing a serpentine twist to this birthday-inspired event, players can make matches next to mysterious boxes on their gameboard to release the python inside. Starting September 23rd, players can join in a treasured Hogwarts tradition with the in-game House Pride Event, completing puzzles to earn points for their house with results tracked in a global leaderboard. From September 22nd through September 24th, players who log in to the game will be treated to a daily in-game anniversary gift to further celebrate the occasion.

Throughout the anniversary week, visitors to the Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels will be invited to post their favourite memory from the game tagged #PuzzlesAndSpellsAnniversary. Three players will be chosen at random to win an anniversary prize package, packed with in-game currency, items, power-up bundles and more.

In Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, players enter a Match-3 adventure brimming with the spells, humour, colour and characters of the Harry Potter series. Featuring the soundtrack and voiceover recordings from the original Harry Potter films, fans follow an authentic, mobile retelling of Harry's journey through the wizarding world. Earning spells and special boosts as they advance, players solve Match-3 puzzles populated with hopping Chocolate Frogs, fluttering Winged Keys, battling wizard chess pieces and other unexpected obstacles and objects. In the spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition at Hogwarts, players can join or form clubs with other fans to socialise, collaborate on puzzle strategies, share lives and vie for prizes in exclusive Club Events.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is playable on iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook. For more information and to connect with other fans, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and visit the game's website at www.harrypotterpuzzlesandspells.com.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded more than four billion times on mobile including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Hair Challenge™ , Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™ , High Heels!™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Queen Bee™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

Warner Bros. Games, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information about Warner Bros. Games can be found at https://www.wbgames.com/.

Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is the games label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and videogame experiences that place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling's original stories. Portkey Games offers players the opportunity to make their own narrative choices and engage with the Wizarding World setting to create new and unique experiences. The label was created to bring gamers and fans new gaming experiences that allow them to delve into the magic of the Wizarding World in immersive ways where they can define their own Wizarding World story.

