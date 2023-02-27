Advanced search
    ZVSA   US98987D1028

ZYVERSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ZVSA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
2.140 USD   -7.36%
09:21aZyVersa Therapeutics to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Roth Annual Conference
GL
02/23ZyVersa Therapeutics Announces New Publication in Translational Research Showing IC 100 Reduces Inflammasome Activation in Mouse Model for Alzheimer's Disease Following Traumatic Brain Injury
GL
02/02Top Premarket Gainers
MT
ZyVersa Therapeutics to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Roth Annual Conference

02/27/2023 | 09:21am EST
  • CEO Stephen C. Glover to discuss key updates on the development status of ZyVersa’s Phase 2a-ready Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 for renal disease, and inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100 which has potential to treat multiple CNS and other inflammatory diseases

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA, or “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases with high unmet medical needs, announced today that Stephen C. Glover, Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President will participate in a fireside chat at the 35th Annual Roth Conference scheduled for March 12-14, 2023 to be held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Details regarding ZyVersa’s fireside chat are as follows:

Event: 35th Annual Roth Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM PST

Location: Healthcare, Salon 5 - The Ritz Carlton, Dana Point, California

“We look forward to discussing ZyVersa’s two platform technologies and highlighting our expected key milestones with investors attending the Roth Conference,” stated Mr. Glover. “ZyVersa is currently advancing two product candidates, Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 in development to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys' filtration system, and inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100 which blocks initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation associated with numerous inflammatory diseases.”

To learn more about ZyVersa and its differentiated product pipeline, please request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Glover through the conference portal.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. ZyVersa’s focus is on patients with renal or inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. The company’s development pipeline includes phase 2a-ready Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 for treatment of rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Other potential indications for VAR 200 include Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease. ZyVersa’s development pipeline also includes novel inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100 to control damaging inflammation associated with a multitude of inflammatory diseases. IC 100 has potential to treat numerous CNS and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc (“ZyVersa”) uses words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements are based on ZyVersa’s expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including ZyVersa’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the timing of initiation of ZyVersa’s planned preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from ZyVersa’s preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; ZyVersa’s plans to research, develop, and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of ZyVersa’s product candidates; ZyVersa’s commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; ZyVersa’s ability to protect its intellectual property position; and ZyVersa’s estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.

New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for ZyVersa to predict all such factors, nor can ZyVersa assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to ZyVersa as of the date of this press release. ZyVersa disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Corporate and IR Contact:
Karen Cashmere
Chief Commercial Officer
kcashmere@zyversa.com
786-251-9641

Media Contacts
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Casey McDonald
cmcdonald@tiberend.com
646-577-8520

Dave Schemelia
dschemelia@tiberend.com
609-468-9325


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -8,08 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,82 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,4 M 19,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 96,4%
Managers and Directors
Stephen C. Glover Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Wolfe Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Nicholas A. LaBella Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice-President
Pablo A. Guzman Chief Medical Officer
Robert G. Finizio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
