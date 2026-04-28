According to the report released yesterday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the leading authority on the subject, humanity has never devoted as much capital to arming itself as it did in 2025. Furthermore, spending in the coming years is projected to climb even more…

The SIPRI report published yesterday indicates that global military expenditure reached $2,887bn in 2025, up 2.9% from 2024, marking an 11th consecutive year of growth.



However, the pace is slowing down a bit, following the 9.7% rise recorded in 2024, due to a .5% decline in US spending to $954bn. While this figure may be surprising, it is primarily linked to the end of military aid to Ukraine. This decline is expected to be temporary, as budgets approved for 2026 already exceed a trillion dollars and could even reach 1.5 trillion dollars by 2027.



Excluding the United States, spending rose by 9.2%, driven notably by Europe (+14% to $864bn) and Asia-Oceania (+8.1% to $681bn). The top three countries (United States, China, Russia) alone account for $1,480bn, or 51% of the global total.



In Europe, the increase is fueled by the war in Ukraine and the rearmament of NATO countries, 22 of which now meet or exceed the 2% threshold of GDP. Germany posted a 24% increase to $114bn, while Spain jumped 50% to $40.2bn. In France, military spending reached $68bn in 2025, up 1.5% year-on-year.



In Asia, China increased its spending by 7.4% to $336bn, marking its 31st consecutive year of growth. Japan (+9.7%) and Taiwan (+14%) are also accelerating their military investments.



According to Xiao Liang, a researcher at SIPRI, "States have responded to another year of wars and uncertainty with large-scale armament programs," a trend that is set to continue into 2026.