The news flow over the past few hours could easily fill an entire week of coverage. Let us start with the Fed, which last night kept rates on hold. That was no surprise: the real issues lay elsewhere. The first was Jerome Powell's future. It was already clear that this would be his final meeting as Fed chair. But one question remained: would he serve out the rest of his term as governor? The answer is still unclear. Last night, he said he would remain on the Board of Governors "for a period to be determined". Powell does not seem entirely reassured by the Justice Department's decision, announced on Friday, to drop its investigation into him. Above all, his comments suggested that he would have been happy to retire, but that the Trump administration's attacks on the Fed, and what he sees as a threat to the institution's independence, have persuaded him to stay.
The second issue was the Fed's dovish bias. Until now, the statement had implied that the next move would be a rate cut. Most economists had expected the Fed to remove that reference, given that higher energy prices have pushed inflation back up. In the end, the wording stayed in. But the four dissenting votes, three of them on this point, and Powell's comments at the press conference nevertheless made it clear that the balance of opinion inside the Fed has shifted. The dovish bias is gone.
The market got the message. Yields continued to rise, and the US 10-year is now only a few basis points below its March high. Oil is also still moving higher. Yesterday, Brent touched $120, a new high for 2026, as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues and no negotiated solution appears to be taking shape. The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that Donald Trump was leaning towards a prolonged blockade to keep pressure on Iran.
The other major event of the previous session was the flood of US tech earnings after the Wall Street close. Within minutes, news terminals were covered with alerts: "Microsoft has…", "Alphabet announces…", "Meta results…" and "Amazon says…". Rather than drown you in figures, here is the stripped-down version: everyone is going to spend far more than expected to serve customers with little obvious ability to pay, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, but some are already generating a spectacular uplift in revenue because they have huge cloud capacity to sell into that demand. Alphabet is in that camp. Microsoft and Amazon are seeing a less spectacular version of the same trend. Meta is spending heavily but lacks cloud capacity, even if its advertising business seems to be benefiting from AI. The verdict: Alphabet up 7%, modest gains for Amazon and Microsoft, Meta down 7%. To state the obvious, one of the big questions for the coming quarters is whether the current investment cycle, which is profoundly reshaping the tech giants' business models, will turn into gold or into lead. For now, the market is rewarding hardware makers and platforms that have managed to make themselves indispensable to OpenAI, Anthropic and the rest.
Just as well the quartet's results provided some support, because the continuing surge in oil is enough to unsettle investors. US light crude, WTI, is flirting with $110 a barrel, while Brent is nearing $125. The rally, which has lifted oil by more than 85% in four months, has been fuelled by rumours from the White House and by Donald Trump's comments to Axios. The US president said he would not lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports until there is a nuclear agreement. The Pentagon is expected to brief him in the coming hours on a possible resumption of strikes on Iran.
Equity markets may appear to be looking the other way, but the bond market has tightened sharply, driven by both oil prices and dissent within the Fed. The 30-year US Treasury yield has moved back above 5% for the first time since early last summer. Shorter maturities have also risen markedly. Equities and bonds are telling two very different stories.
The earnings season does not let up today. There are plenty of banks and large industrial companies reporting in Europe this morning. In the United States, the calendar is again packed, with old-economy names reporting before the open and tech companies after the close, including Apple, AI's ugly duckling.
In Asia-Pacific, the initial enthusiasm over tech earnings was overwhelmed by the rise in oil. Every major market lost ground, with declines of more than 1% in Japan and India, 0.9% in South Korea and 1.3% Hong Kong, and 0.5% in Australia. European futures are pointing lower. There will be no column tomorrow, as several markets, including Euronext and Switzerland, are closed for a public holiday.
Today's economic highlights:
Today's agenda includes: the NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs along with the RatingDog Manufacturing PMI in China; housing starts and consumer confidence in Japan; in France, preliminary GDP growth rates and inflation rate; retail sales and unemployment figures in Germany; in Spain, GDP growth rates and consumer confidence; KOF leading indicators in Switzerland; in Italy, GDP growth rates and unemployment rate; in the Euro Area, GDP growth rates, inflation rates, and unemployment rate; in the United Kingdom, BoE monetary policy decisions; in the United States, initial jobless claims, PCE price indices, personal spending and income, and GDP growth rate; in Canada, monthly GDP; followed by the ECB press conference and President Lagarde's speech. See the full calendar here.
- GBP / USD: US$1.35
- Gold: US$4,567.77
- Crude Oil (BRENT): US$113.47
- United States 10 years: 4.43%
- BITCOIN: US$75,597.2
In corporate news:
- Standard Chartered has confirmed its targets for 2026.
- BASF has announced a rise in profit for Q1 despite a fall in revenue.
- DHL Group has reported an increase in net profit attributable to the group for Q1 despite a fall in revenue.
- ING Groep reports an increase in net profit attributable to the group and total revenue in Q1.
- Prysmian reports growth in net profit and revenue in the first quarter.
- Porsche AG reports disappointing results for Q1.
- Universal Music is set to reduce its stake in Spotify and step up its share buybacks.
- Cellnex reiterates its financial targets for 2026 and 2027.
- The CEO of Unicredit considers the takeover of Commerzbank to be irreversible, according to FAZ.
- Estée Lauder is considering a bid for Puig at €18-19 per share, according to Reuters.
- EQT is preparing a third bid for the British firm Intertek.
- BP Plc has signed an agreement with Venezuela to develop offshore gas fields.
- Schindler believes there will be no impact following the merger agreement between Kone and TKE.
- Pirelli is acquiring a 30% stake in the Swedish firm Univrses to develop its AI-connected tyre technologies.
- Tieto will delist from Euronext Oslo in June.
- Lagercrantz has acquired Hycon.
- Amrize has finalised the acquisition of PB Materials in Texas.
- The FDA has suspended the recruitment of new patients for Newron’s phase 3 trial for schizophrenia.
- Today’s key earnings reports in Europe: Unilever, Glencore, ING Groep, CRH, DHL Group, BASF, Standard Chartered, Volkswagen, Ferrovial, Erste Group Bank, Danske Bank, Repsol, Willis Towers Watson, AIB Group, Stellantis, OMV, CNH Industrial, Piraeus Bank, Prada, Subsea 7, Indra Sistemas…
- US stocks rising in after-hours trading following their quarterly results: Qualcomm (+13%), Alphabet (+7%), Amazon (+2.7%), Microsoft (+0.3%)…
- US stocks falling in after-hours trading following their quarterly results: Meta (-7%), KLA Corporation (-7%)…
- KKR is considering selling Flora Food Group for $10 billion, according to the FT.
- Apple is planning a Siri camera mode and improved visual AI for iOS 27, according to Bloomberg.
- L3Harris has filed a registration statement for the IPO of its missile solutions division.
- Residential property giants AvalonBay and EQR are considering a merger, reveals Bloomberg.
- Today’s key earnings reports in America: Eli Lilly, Mastercard, Caterpillar, Amgen, ConocoPhillips, Sandisk, Western Digital, Stryker, Parker-Hannifin, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Altria, Southern Company, Agnico Eagle Mines, Quanta Services, Illinois Tool Works, Cigna, Monolithic Power Systems, Valero Energy, L3Harris, Arthur J. Gallagher, AMETEK, Carrier Global, Xcel Energy, Cardinal Health, Roblox, American International, The Hershey…
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Chesnara Plc: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 3.10 to GBP 3.20.
- Gsk Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 1920 to GBX 1870.
- Lloyds Banking Group Plc: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from GBX 110 to GBX 115.
- Greatland Gold: Goldman Sachs maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from AUD 12.80 to AUD 12.90.
- Haleon Plc: Deutsche Bank maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 350 to GBX 325.
- St. James's Place Plc: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 16.86 to GBP 16.63.
- Man Group Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 270 to GBX 268.
- Mercedes-Benz Group Ag: Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from EUR 58 to EUR 55.
- Hermès International: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from EUR 2650 to EUR 2150.
- Ubs Group Ag: Mediobanca maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from CHF 28 to CHF 29.
- Banco Santander, S.a.: Mediobanca maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from EUR 13.10 to EUR 13.20.