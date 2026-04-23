Last week, the Financial Times revealed that the European Commission is working on a relaxation of merger rules.

Published on 04/23/2026 at 09:00 am EDT - Modified on 04/23/2026 at 09:17 am EDT

The document reviewed by the British financial daily indicates that the Commission will give greater weight to "innovation, investment, and the resilience of the internal market."

Historically, the European Commission has prioritized the impact of such transactions on consumers over industrial stakes. Culturally, Europe favors competition and, ultimately, the consumer. Indeed, monopoly or oligopoly situations let one or a few companies generate "excess profits" at the expense of consumers.

This shift in the European Commission's approach is also an admission of failure. Competition was supposed to stimulate innovation. But as Mario Draghi noted in his 2024 report on European competitiveness, "only 4 of the world's 50 largest tech companies are European."

Overly strict merger rules have thus limited the creation of European champions capable of rivaling American or Chinese giants. However, as the European Commission's working document highlights, the economy has "shifted towards more innovation-driven sectors, where scale and innovation are both essential to remain competitive."

An overly fragmented market

One of the major problems facing the European economy is the fragmentation of its internal market. In other words, companies must operate across 27 different markets, with different rules in each country.

This is particularly true for three sectors: telecoms, banking and energy. In banking, the capital markets union is a long-standing ambition that has yet to materialize. And while some transactions occur at the national level, cross-border mergers still seem impossible, as evidenced by UniCredit's attempts regarding Commerzbank.

One reason for Europe's economic decoupling is the lack of investment. Market fragmentation is a factor that hampers investment, with the telecom sector serving as the best illustration.

The United States has three operators, while around a hundred compete in the European market. This competition drives prices down for the consumer (mobile and internet subscriptions are significantly more expensive in the US), but it also squeezes operators' margins. In this context, it is much harder for a European operator to amortize fixed network investment costs than it is for an American operator.