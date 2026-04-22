The British conglomerate Associated British Foods (ABF) is set to split into two distinct entities, separating Primark from its food businesses. This decision, resulting from a comprehensive structural review announced in November 2025, aims to clarify its market positioning and improve transparency for investors. Upon the transaction's completion, shareholders will hold stakes in two separate publicly traded companies.

The board believes this demerger will allow each business to better reflect its strategic priorities, supported by tailored governance and a more coherent investment proposition. Backed by majority shareholder Wittington Investments, the move is intended to enhance accountability to shareholders with distinct interests, whether focused on fashion retail or the food industry.



Primark, which operates 486 stores across 19 markets, generates approximately £9.5bn in revenue and employs over 83,000 people. Meanwhile, FoodCo, the future name of the food division, reports nearly £9.8bn in revenue with a workforce of over 55,000. The spin-off, expected by the end of 2027, will incur one-off costs of approximately £75m. Both entities are expected to join the FTSE 100 following their listing on the London Stock Exchange.