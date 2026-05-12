Accor and Shoreline aim to build Nigeria's first national hotel platform

The French hospitality giant is partnering with pan-African investor Shoreline Group to develop a network of 10 hotels across the country by 2030, backed by a 300 million USD investment.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/12/2026 at 12:04 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Accor has announced the signing of a Letter of Intent with Shoreline Group to establish Nigeria's first national hotel platform. The agreement, unveiled during the Africa Forward 2026 summit in Nairobi, involves a 300 million USD investment from Shoreline.



The partnership targets the development of 10 hotels across eight Nigerian cities, representing over 1,200 rooms by 2030. The properties will span multiple segments, ranging from midscale to luxury.



The project also includes the creation of a hospitality training academy designed to cultivate local talent and generate approximately 1,000 direct jobs.



With a presence in Africa spanning over 40 years, Accor currently operates 17 brands on the continent, with more than 170 hotels and 34,900 rooms across over 20 countries. In Nigeria, the group has 4 hotels in operation and 5 projects under development.