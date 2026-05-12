Accor has announced the signing of a Letter of Intent with Shoreline Group to establish Nigeria's first national hotel platform. The agreement, unveiled during the Africa Forward 2026 summit in Nairobi, involves a 300 million USD investment from Shoreline.
The partnership targets the development of 10 hotels across eight Nigerian cities, representing over 1,200 rooms by 2030. The properties will span multiple segments, ranging from midscale to luxury.
The project also includes the creation of a hospitality training academy designed to cultivate local talent and generate approximately 1,000 direct jobs.
With a presence in Africa spanning over 40 years, Accor currently operates 17 brands on the continent, with more than 170 hotels and 34,900 rooms across over 20 countries. In Nigeria, the group has 4 hotels in operation and 5 projects under development.
Accor is the No. 1 European hotel group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operating hotels under management contract (70.9%; HotelServices);
- owned and leased hotel management (29.1%). In addition, the group offers a business of renting luxury private residences, as well as providing digital services to independent hoteliers, concierge services, etc.
At the end of 2025, the group operates a network of more than 5,600 hotels distributed between luxury and top-range hotels (Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Mövenpick, The Sebel and Rixos names), mid-range hotels (Novotel, Novotel Suites, Mercure, adagio, Mama Shlter and Tribe), and economy hotels (ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, adagio access, hotelF1, Formule 1, Jo&Joe, Breakfree and Greet).
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