Accor edges lower following mixed results

The hotel group began 2026 with moderate top-line growth, bolstered by price increases and strong momentum in Europe and Southeast Asia, despite the impact of the Middle East conflict. While RevPAR came in well ahead of expectations, revenue fell slightly short of estimates. Shortly before 10:00 a.m., the stock was down approximately 0.3% on the Paris Bourse.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/24/2026 at 04:11 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Accor reported yesterday evening first-quarter revenue of 1.313 billion euros, up 2.3% on a constant currency basis (but down 2.7% on a reported basis), weighed down by a negative currency effect of 66 million euros. Performance was slightly below the consensus estimate of 1.33 billion euros.



Revenue growth was primarily driven by the Premium, Midscale, and Economy division (+4.6% at constant exchange rates to 663 million euros), while the Luxury & Lifestyle division declined by 0.7% at constant exchange rates to 341 million euros, impacted by a negative scope effect of 6.2%.



On the operational front, group RevPAR rose by 5.1% in the first quarter (consensus: 3.5%), driven mainly by pricing. The Premium, Midscale, and Economy division posted a 4.5% increase, while Luxury & Lifestyle outperformed with a 6% gain.



Growth was particularly robust in the Americas (+9.1%) and Southeast Asia, whereas the Middle East experienced a sharp slowdown, notably in the United Arab Emirates (where RevPAR fell by 9%).



'In the first quarter of 2026, the Group once again posted sustained growth in performance, as the very strong momentum at the start of the year largely offset the effects of the conflict in the Middle East (...) Our diversified geographical footprint (...) allows us to remain confident in our ability to deliver improved performance once again in 2026,' commented Chairman and CEO Sébastien Bazin.



Furthermore, Accor continued its expansion with 48 hotel openings during the quarter, bringing net network growth to 3.8% over twelve months.



Regarding the outlook, the group did not provide quantified guidance but expressed confidence in its ability to improve performance in 2026, despite an uncertain geopolitical environment, particularly in the Middle East.



Jefferies and Oddo BHF react to results



Following the release, Simon Lechipre, the analyst covering the stock at Jefferies, reiterated his 'buy' rating on Accor shares with an unchanged price target of 55 euros.



The broker highlighted a solid start to the year, marked by RevPAR exceeding consensus expectations, and welcomed the reassuring comments on demand outside the Middle East, with activity remaining well-oriented in Europe and Asia despite temporary weakness in the United Arab Emirates.



According to Jefferies, the group remains confident in current market expectations for 2026, targeting annual RevPAR growth of 2.3% and an EBITDA increase of approximately 6%, which should support the stock's perception amid cautious expectations.



For its part, Oddo BHF confirmed its 'outperform' rating on the stock, while lowering its price target from 54 to 51 euros.

The broker pointed to a mixed quarterly publication, with revenue slightly below expectations but solid RevPAR growth of 5.1%, beating consensus and supported by all regions.



The research firm nevertheless noted that short-term visibility remains 'limited', leading to an adjustment of estimates (a roughly 3% cut to EPS for 2026-2028) and the price target, despite maintaining a positive medium-term stance.