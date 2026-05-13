In its latest comments, Jefferies points out that quarterly revenue exceeded expectations, despite a weaker gross margin and higher-than-anticipated SG&A expenses, resulting in operating profit (adjusted for Fesco) falling short of forecasts.

According to the analyst, gross margin is expected to remain under pressure and, unlike in previous quarters, this decline will not be offset by a reduction in SG&A expenses.



RBC also forecasts a slightly lower gross margin and slightly higher SG&A expenses compared to consensus estimates, which had respectively anticipated stagnation and a €7m decrease.



"This suggests a downward revision of approximately 5% for EBIT and around 7% for EPS for the second quarter," Jefferies highlights.



Gross margin fell to 18.8% in Q1 (-60bp y-o-y, -20bp on an organic basis), slightly below the consensus of 18.9% (Jefferies: 18.9%) and the group's own guidance ("broadly stable compared to the 19.1% in Q4").



Jefferies also notes that SG&A expenses reached €935m (stable y-o-y on an organic basis, representing a 4% y-o-y decline on a reported basis), a figure higher than forecasts (Jefferies: €916m).



Meanwhile, RBC says that free cash flow was weaker, due to a working capital outflow of €296m linked to stronger growth.