According to the analyst, gross margin is expected to remain under pressure and, unlike in previous quarters, this decline will not be offset by a reduction in SG&A expenses.
RBC also forecasts a slightly lower gross margin and slightly higher SG&A expenses compared to consensus estimates, which had respectively anticipated stagnation and a €7m decrease.
"This suggests a downward revision of approximately 5% for EBIT and around 7% for EPS for the second quarter," Jefferies highlights.
Gross margin fell to 18.8% in Q1 (-60bp y-o-y, -20bp on an organic basis), slightly below the consensus of 18.9% (Jefferies: 18.9%) and the group's own guidance ("broadly stable compared to the 19.1% in Q4").
Jefferies also notes that SG&A expenses reached €935m (stable y-o-y on an organic basis, representing a 4% y-o-y decline on a reported basis), a figure higher than forecasts (Jefferies: €916m).
Meanwhile, RBC says that free cash flow was weaker, due to a working capital outflow of €296m linked to stronger growth.
Adecco shares tumble 13% as gross margin expected to remain under pressure
In its latest comments, Jefferies points out that quarterly revenue exceeded expectations, despite a weaker gross margin and higher-than-anticipated SG&A expenses, resulting in operating profit (adjusted for Fesco) falling short of forecasts.
Published on 05/13/2026 at 07:10 am EDT
According to the analyst, gross margin is expected to remain under pressure and, unlike in previous quarters, this decline will not be offset by a reduction in SG&A expenses.