ADP is down more than 6% in Paris trading after reporting consolidated Q1 2026 revenue of 1.47 billion euros yesterday evening, a 0.9% year-on-year decline that fell short of the 1.55 billion euro consensus. CEO Philippe Pascal cited a sharp and rapid deterioration in the geopolitical and economic environment, which has weighed on commercial and international operations.
Reacting to the release, Jefferies reiterated its 'Hold' rating on the stock while trimming its price target from 126 to 121 EUR. The analyst noted that performance was dragged down by the Retail and International divisions. Specifically, Retail revenue per passenger missed expectations by approximately 5% due to unfavorable currency effects, operational disruptions, and dwindling traffic from the Middle East. According to the broker, the short-term outlook remains fragile, with volumes and pricing expected to weaken. This has led to a 2% to 4% downward revision in estimates, despite the group maintaining its full-year targets supported by cost-cutting measures.
Deutsche Bank analysts also maintain a 'Hold' recommendation with a target price of 110 EUR. Unsurprisingly, the firm highlighted the International and Retail divisions, which lagged by 48 million euros and 15 million euros respectively. The broker specified that TAV (a subsidiary representing a significant portion of ADP's international business) was penalized by the completion of major projects within TAV IT, while operations in Amman fell by roughly 16% year-on-year due to the conflict in the Middle East.
Aéroports de Paris develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2025, the Group handled more than 107 million passengers at Paris-CDG, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget, and c. 272 million passengers abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, Aéroports de Paris is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities, upgrading quality of services and developing retail and real estate businesses. Sales break down by activity as follows:
- supply of airport services (31.1%): air traffic management, intermodal transport and terminal management, installation of airport infrastructure, passenger check-in and transfer, baggage handling, aircraft handling (cleaning, guidance, assistance with positioning and start-up, loading and unloading of aircraft), etc.;
- operating sales areas and services (30.7%): shops, restaurants, banks, exchange offices, etc.;
- real estate management (5.1%): land and commercial real estate property leasing (businesses, offices, hotels, logistics buildings, etc.);
- other (33.1%): including international airport management, airport engineering services, specialized telecommunications services, etc.
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