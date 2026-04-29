ADP shares hammered following disappointing Q1 revenue

No quarter given. The airport operator is shedding over 6% after reporting revenue slightly below expectations, as a volatile international backdrop fails to reassure markets.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/29/2026 at 05:50 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

ADP is down more than 6% in Paris trading after reporting consolidated Q1 2026 revenue of 1.47 billion euros yesterday evening, a 0.9% year-on-year decline that fell short of the 1.55 billion euro consensus.

CEO Philippe Pascal cited a sharp and rapid deterioration in the geopolitical and economic environment, which has weighed on commercial and international operations.



Reacting to the release, Jefferies reiterated its 'Hold' rating on the stock while trimming its price target from 126 to 121 EUR. The analyst noted that performance was dragged down by the Retail and International divisions. Specifically, Retail revenue per passenger missed expectations by approximately 5% due to unfavorable currency effects, operational disruptions, and dwindling traffic from the Middle East. According to the broker, the short-term outlook remains fragile, with volumes and pricing expected to weaken. This has led to a 2% to 4% downward revision in estimates, despite the group maintaining its full-year targets supported by cost-cutting measures.



Deutsche Bank analysts also maintain a 'Hold' recommendation with a target price of 110 EUR. Unsurprisingly, the firm highlighted the International and Retail divisions, which lagged by 48 million euros and 15 million euros respectively. The broker specified that TAV (a subsidiary representing a significant portion of ADP's international business) was penalized by the completion of major projects within TAV IT, while operations in Amman fell by roughly 16% year-on-year due to the conflict in the Middle East.