The California-based group's stock soared over 30% in its New York debut following a $320m IPO, as investors seek exposure to rising military budgets and autonomous systems.

AEVEX delivered a standout performance for its Wall Street debut on Friday. The American specialist in military drones and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) solutions opened at 23.01 dollars, compared to an IPO price of 20 dollars, valuing the group at approximately $2.57bn. The company, headquartered in Solana Beach, California, raised $320m through the sale of 16 million shares.



In its prospectus, AEVEX explains that the acceleration in defense spending is being driven by conflicts in the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe, as well as deterrence requirements for the United States and its allies in the Pacific. The group stated it is pursuing opportunities with NATO and EU member states, particularly in the Nordic countries, as well as in the Asia-Pacific region, notably Taiwan and the Philippines, and the Middle East.



AEVEX also highlighted a significant operational ramp-up, with over 6,200 unmanned systems delivered and more than 3,900 additional units committed through the end of 2026. The company reported a funded backlog of $503.1m as of late 2025, of which approximately 96.6% is expected to be converted into revenue in 2026. Furthermore, the company indicated it is targeting revenue between $200m and $208m for Q1 2026, up from $53.3m a year earlier, primarily driven by the "EUCOM AOR Deep Strike" program.



The prospectus notes, however, that the market remains highly competitive. AEVEX cited AeroVironment, Edge Autonomy, Anduril Industries, Shield AI, RTX, UVision Technologies, Elbit Systems, and Lockheed Martin among the players active in its various markets. The company also specified that Ukraine has accounted for a substantial portion of its revenue, meaning that any shift in the conflict or in budgetary priorities could result in a more volatile growth trajectory.