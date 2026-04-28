Air Liquide confirms full-year guidance

During the first three months of the year, Air Liquide generated revenue of 6.786 billion euros, down 3.5% on a reported basis, but up 3.4% excluding currency and energy effects, and up 1.9% on a comparable basis.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/28/2026 at 01:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In detail, Gas & Services revenue slipped 3.4% on a reported basis to 6.595 billion euros, though it rose 1.9% on a comparable basis.



The Engineering & Construction division declined by 3.8%, but edged up 0.1% on a constant currency and structural basis.



By geographic region, on a comparable basis, the Americas saw growth of 5.5%, while activity in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) eased by 0.4%.



Furthermore, the industrial and medical gas specialist reported 142 million euros in efficiencies, driven by enhanced operational performance and its transformation program.



The group remains confident in its ability to expand its operating margin by 100 basis points and to deliver growth in recurring net profit at constant exchange rates for the current fiscal year.



The 2027 targets were also reaffirmed, with a focus on a 100 basis point improvement in operating margin, bringing the total target to a 560 basis point margin expansion over the 2022-2027 period.