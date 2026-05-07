Airbnb reported mixed quarterly results, with revenue exceeding expectations but EPS slightly missing market forecasts. The group posted QA profit of $160m, or $0.26 per share, compared with $154m a year earlier. Revenue rose 18% y-o-y to $2.68bn, surpassing the consensus of $2.62bn according to LSEG. Following the release, the stock climbed nearly 2% in after-hours trading.

The group nevertheless flagged an uptick in cancellations across several regions due to the conflict with Iran, which is causing aviation disruptions, rising oil prices, and a climate of uncertainty in the tourism sector. Airbnb anticipates a negative impact of approximately 100bp on nights and experiences booked in the second quarter. The company indicated it has observed a moderate increase in cancellations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, while emphasizing that its global geographic diversity allows it to better absorb these geopolitical shocks.



Despite this backdrop, Airbnb issued an optimistic outlook for the current quarter, with revenue expected between 3.54 and 3.60 billion dollars, above market expectations. Gross booking value grew 19% to $29.2bn, and the number of nights booked increased 9% to $156.2m. The group is also benefiting from strong growth in new users in markets such as Brazil, Japan, and India, and is gearing up for a dynamic summer with the World Cup hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.