Airbus reports having delivered a total of 67 aircraft to 39 customers during the month of April. The aircraft manufacturer also booked a total of 28 gross orders over the period.

Since the beginning of the year, Airbus has delivered 181 aircraft to 57 customers and recorded a total of 436 gross orders.

At the closing bell in Paris, Airbus shares were down 2.68%, marking a decline of approximately 7.5% year-to-date, amid a backdrop of surging jet fuel prices.