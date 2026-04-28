Airbus: Earnings decline less severe than anticipated

The aerospace giant began 2026 with a downbeat quarter, characterized by a drop in commercial aircraft deliveries and a sharp deterioration in cash generation. However, results significantly outperformed consensus expectations.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/28/2026 at 12:17 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus reported a first-quarter 2026 reported net income (group share) of EUR 586 million, down 26% year-on-year but comfortably beating the consensus estimate of EUR 265 million.



In line with this trend, reported earnings per share came in at EUR 0.74, a 27% decrease, compared to a consensus of EUR 0.44.

Consolidated revenue reached EUR 12.7 billion, matching expectations despite a 7% decline. This performance was weighed down by lower commercial aircraft deliveries (114 units versus 136 a year earlier) and US dollar depreciation.



The Commercial Aircraft division saw an 11% revenue contraction, while the Helicopters (stable at EUR 1.6 billion) and Defence & Space (+7% to EUR 2.8 billion) units demonstrated greater resilience.



Adjusted EBIT, a key operational profitability metric excluding non-recurring items and foreign exchange effects, tumbled 52% to EUR 300 million, missing the consensus target of EUR 371 million. The aircraft manufacturer noted that this decline primarily reflects the drop in deliveries and unfavorable currency hedging effects.



Cash generation deteriorated sharply: free cash flow before customer financing stood at EUR -2.48 billion, compared to EUR -310 million a year earlier. This was driven by the low delivery volume and an increase in inventory linked to the industrial ramp-up.



'The first quarter results reflect the lower level of commercial aircraft deliveries and the solid performance of our Defence and Space division. The operating environment remains dynamic and complex', commented Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus. He further specified that the group is continuing its production ramp-up despite supply chain tensions, particularly regarding Pratt & Whitney engines.



Regarding its outlook, Airbus has maintained its 2026 guidance unchanged, targeting approximately 870 commercial aircraft deliveries, an adjusted EBIT of around EUR 7.5 billion, and free cash flow before customer financing of approximately EUR 4.5 billion, based on stable macroeconomic and operational assumptions.