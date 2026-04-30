Akwel faces challenging first quarter

The French automotive supplier reported a 19.1% decline in revenue for the first quarter of 2026. Despite this downturn, the group maintains a robust financial structure with a cash position exceeding 145 million euros.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/30/2026 at 12:05 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

A pressured start to the year



The fluid and mechanism management specialist recorded consolidated revenue of 206.8 million euros between January and March 2026, compared to 255.6 million euros a year earlier. On a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates, the decline stood at 16.2%, weighed down by an unfavorable currency effect of 7.4 million euros, primarily linked to the weakness of the US dollar.



This underperformance is largely explained by the scheduled termination of certain legacy production lines. The Depollution business collapsed by 67.4% following the end-of-series for SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) tanks. The Fuel segment also posted a sharp decline of 20.6%.



Geographical analysis: Asia as the sole pocket of resistance



The geographical breakdown of revenue highlights the difficulties faced in Western markets. In the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa), the group's primary driver, activity plunged by 22.5% (132.3 million euros). In the Americas, sales fell by 13.8% (65.9 million euros). Asia provided the only positive note, with the region posting modest growth of 1.8% (8.6 million euros).



A solid balance sheet



While commercial activity is slowing, Akwel's financial management remains prudent and disciplined. The supplier reports a total cash position of 145.1 million euros (including 40.9 million euros in term accounts), a slight increase of 3.1 million euros compared to the end of the 2025 fiscal year.

The group has also scaled back its capital expenditure, limited to 4.9 million euros this quarter compared to 8.6 million euros last year, signaling a commitment to preserving liquidity in an uncertain environment.



2026 Outlook: Caution remains the watchword



For the full 2026 fiscal year, Akwel's management confirmed its downward forecasts. The group expects an annual revenue decline of between 12% and 15%. This guidance reflects persistent uncertainties in global automotive production and the transition phase of the company's product portfolio toward electric vehicles.