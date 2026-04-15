AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains Add rating on Veolia
AlphaValue/Baader Europe is reiterating its Add recommendation on Veolia while nudging its price target up from 42.10 to 42.30 euros. The research house justified its decision following yesterday's London launch of "Data Center Resource 360", Veolia's new global service offering dedicated to data centers.
This launch bolsters Veolia's strategic positioning in the data center and semiconductor sectors, targeting 1 billion euros in revenue by 2030.
"While this opportunity taps into a high-growth market, the research firm remains cautious regarding any immediate upside impact on earnings per share (EPS) in the short term. Indeed, the contribution from microelectronics is already baked into the GreenUp 2027 plan (Veolia's strategic program for the 2024-2027 period). The global leader in environmental services is aiming for a massive acceleration in solutions that enable clients - both industrial and municipal - to reduce their carbon footprint."
Furthermore, Veolia's maintained EBITDA target of over 8 billion euros also suggests a limited impact on results in the near term. "We view this as a structurally attractive growth axis aligned with ESG criteria, but more as a medium-term lever than an immediate catalyst," the analyst noted.
"Although this is strategically an attractive market with high barriers to entry, strong ESG alignment, and genuine pricing power, we consider this initiative more as a support for medium-term growth than an immediate catalyst," he added.
Despite the very positive reception of this new plan, AlphaValue/Baader Europe specified that it will wait for more tangible evidence before revising its estimates upward: clear communication on generated revenues, contract signings with quantified values, and potential official guidance upgrades by the group.
Around 10:30 AM, Veolia shares were trading up slightly by 0.14% at 35.41 EUR.
Veolia Environnement is the world leader in environmental management services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- water-related services (39.8%; No. 1 worldwide): water resources management, drinking water distribution and delivery, wastewater collection, treatment and recovery, engineering, design, construction of water treatment facilities and customer relationship management, etc.;
- waste management services (34.8%; no. 1 worldwide): collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, non-hazardous and hazardous waste, waste treatment and recovery through composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. Veolia Environnement also provides urban waste management services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and façade treatment services), maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial facilities and equipment at the end of their useful life;
- energy services (25.4%; No. 1 in Europe): delegated management of urban heating and air conditioning networks, management of thermal and multi-technique services (operation of heating systems, facility design, construction, and maintenance, etc.) and industrial services (industrial process analysis, production equipment operation, service, and maintenance), general management of buildings and public lighting.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.3%), the United States (10.5%), Germany (7%), Spain (6.8%), Poland (6.8%), the United Kingdom (6.7%), Czech Republic (4.9%), Australia (4.6%), Italy (2.6%), Belgium (2.4%), Hungary (2.4%), Morocco (2.1%), China (2%), Chile (1.8%), Japan (1.4%), Hong Kong (1.3%), Slovakia (1.1%), and other (16.3%).
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