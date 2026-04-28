Analysts previously anticipated that the appointment of a new CEO for Alstom would be well received by the market, a prediction that proved accurate. However, just two weeks after taking office, the company's new leader slashed the adjusted EBIT margin guidance by 100 basis points and revised the implicit 2027 free cash flow forecast from approximately 700 million euros to a mere 'positive' level. Following these announcements, Alstom's stock plummeted by nearly 30%.
According to AlphaValue, this profit warning, issued only two weeks into the new CEO's tenure, is primarily driven by a desire to 'reset' market expectations. Analysts argue that two weeks would not have provided sufficient time to conduct a thorough audit of every individual contract.
AlphaValue believes the group is currently in a 'ramp-up phase', characterized by low or non-existent cash inflows and potential delays.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (51.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (24.3%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (14.3%);
- railway infrastructures (10.3%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.1%), Europe (39.6%), Americas (19.8%), Asia/Pacific (14.5%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (9%).
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