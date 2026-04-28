AlphaValue sees a 'reset' under Alstom's new CEO

In a recent research note, AlphaValue reiterated its 'buy' rating on Alstom shares, setting a price target of 29.40 euros, implying an upside potential of approximately 80%.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/28/2026 at 10:58 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Analysts previously anticipated that the appointment of a new CEO for Alstom would be well received by the market, a prediction that proved accurate. However, just two weeks after taking office, the company's new leader slashed the adjusted EBIT margin guidance by 100 basis points and revised the implicit 2027 free cash flow forecast from approximately 700 million euros to a mere 'positive' level. Following these announcements, Alstom's stock plummeted by nearly 30%.



According to AlphaValue, this profit warning, issued only two weeks into the new CEO's tenure, is primarily driven by a desire to 'reset' market expectations. Analysts argue that two weeks would not have provided sufficient time to conduct a thorough audit of every individual contract.



AlphaValue believes the group is currently in a 'ramp-up phase', characterized by low or non-existent cash inflows and potential delays.