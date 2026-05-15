In a note published this morning, AlphaValue suggests that Middle East disruptions, the strength of the euro, and ongoing works at Terminal 2 are weighing on the group's outlook. The research firm also indicates that spending per passenger remains below management targets.
The note highlights that persistent pressure on fuel prices, weaker monetization of retail activities, and a decline in high-contribution passenger flows are undermining the projected earnings trajectory.
According to AlphaValue, estimates were revised downward following the Q1 2026 results, with 2026 and 2027 EPS forecasts cut by approximately 5%.
Aéroports de Paris develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2025, the Group handled more than 107 million passengers at Paris-CDG, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget, and c. 272 million passengers abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, Aéroports de Paris is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities, upgrading quality of services and developing retail and real estate businesses. Sales break down by activity as follows:
- supply of airport services (31.1%): air traffic management, intermodal transport and terminal management, installation of airport infrastructure, passenger check-in and transfer, baggage handling, aircraft handling (cleaning, guidance, assistance with positioning and start-up, loading and unloading of aircraft), etc.;
- operating sales areas and services (30.7%): shops, restaurants, banks, exchange offices, etc.;
- real estate management (5.1%): land and commercial real estate property leasing (businesses, offices, hotels, logistics buildings, etc.);
- other (33.1%): including international airport management, airport engineering services, specialized telecommunications services, etc.
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