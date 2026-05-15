AlphaValue trims target on ADP, shares retreat

The analyst maintains an 'accumulate' rating on the stock while lowering its price target from 142 to 135 euros. In early afternoon trading, the stock is down 2.4% in Paris.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/15/2026 at 08:34 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a note published this morning, AlphaValue suggests that Middle East disruptions, the strength of the euro, and ongoing works at Terminal 2 are weighing on the group's outlook. The research firm also indicates that spending per passenger remains below management targets.



The note highlights that persistent pressure on fuel prices, weaker monetization of retail activities, and a decline in high-contribution passenger flows are undermining the projected earnings trajectory.



According to AlphaValue, estimates were revised downward following the Q1 2026 results, with 2026 and 2027 EPS forecasts cut by approximately 5%.