In a note published this morning, AlphaValue suggests that Middle East disruptions, the strength of the euro, and ongoing works at Terminal 2 are weighing on the group's outlook. The research firm also indicates that spending per passenger remains below management targets.

The note highlights that persistent pressure on fuel prices, weaker monetization of retail activities, and a decline in high-contribution passenger flows are undermining the projected earnings trajectory.

According to AlphaValue, estimates were revised downward following the Q1 2026 results, with 2026 and 2027 EPS forecasts cut by approximately 5%.