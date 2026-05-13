Alstom confirms annual results and outlook

Alstom has reported final results for the 2025-26 fiscal year in line with the preliminary figures published on April 16, and maintains the outlook presented at that time for the current fiscal year.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/13/2026 at 02:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The rail transport equipment manufacturer posted a net profit (group share) of 324 million euros, compared with 149 million euros for the 2024/25 fiscal year, while adjusted operating profit remained broadly stable at 1,168 million euros.



Its adjusted operating margin contracted by 30 basis points to 6.1%, but remained stable on a constant exchange rate and scope basis, as its projected increase was hampered by lower production volumes and certain rolling stock projects.



Revenue reached 19,171 million euros, up 3.7% (including 7.2% organic growth), while order intake totaled 27.6 billion euros, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4 and a backlog of 104.4 billion euros.



For 2026-27, Alstom confirms its targets for positive free cash flow generation, an adjusted operating margin of approximately 6.5%, organic revenue growth of around 5%, and a book-to-bill ratio above 1.



With the priority of 'restoring consistent and controlled execution across all product lines', the group will present a comprehensive operational plan and its medium-term ambitions during a Capital Markets Day scheduled for early 2027.