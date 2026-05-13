The rail transport equipment manufacturer posted a net profit (group share) of 324 million euros, compared with 149 million euros for the 2024/25 fiscal year, while adjusted operating profit remained broadly stable at 1,168 million euros.
Its adjusted operating margin contracted by 30 basis points to 6.1%, but remained stable on a constant exchange rate and scope basis, as its projected increase was hampered by lower production volumes and certain rolling stock projects.
Revenue reached 19,171 million euros, up 3.7% (including 7.2% organic growth), while order intake totaled 27.6 billion euros, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4 and a backlog of 104.4 billion euros.
For 2026-27, Alstom confirms its targets for positive free cash flow generation, an adjusted operating margin of approximately 6.5%, organic revenue growth of around 5%, and a book-to-bill ratio above 1.
With the priority of 'restoring consistent and controlled execution across all product lines', the group will present a comprehensive operational plan and its medium-term ambitions during a Capital Markets Day scheduled for early 2027.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (51.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (24.3%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (14.3%);
- railway infrastructures (10.3%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.1%), Europe (39.6%), Americas (19.8%), Asia/Pacific (14.5%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.