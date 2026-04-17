The headline may seem provocative, but the logic is sound. The spectacular crash of Alstom during trading on Friday April 17, 2026-when the stock has lost a third of its value-might spare the Euronext Index Steering Committee a difficult decision in the coming weeks.

According to our models, the rail transport group was relatively well-positioned to return to the CAC 40 during the next index review. Prior to the slump, Alstom ranked 35th in Paris based on free-float market capitalization and trading volumes. The stock's plunge of over 30% has had it kicked out to 42nd place, effectively removing it from the list of contenders for the flagship index.



This situation could benefit Renault, which is currently the most vulnerable constituent of the CAC 40. Even with Alstom sidelined, several companies carry more weight on the Paris market than the automaker. However, the manufacturer should be shielded by the "buffer rules," which grant priority to incumbent index members. Based on our analysis, Alstom was the only candidate capable of overriding this buffer principle.



Further down the rankings, Ipsen stands a good chance of moving from the CAC Mid 60 to the CAC Next 20. This forecast is driven by the stock's 36% rise since January 1st and a 78% gain over one year. Elis finds itself in a similar position, albeit with less leeway; its case for promotion is bolstered by a 24% gain accumulated over the past year.



A word of caution, however: the situation remains fluid, as the Index Steering Committee will not meet until June 11 to finalize its quarterly review. Indeed, the countdown has begun...