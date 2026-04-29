Alten: Activity Stagnates as 2026 Guidance Remains Cautious

The engineering specialist stabilized its first-quarter 2026 revenue at 1.053 billion euros, posting organic growth of 0.1%. Faced with an uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, management is adopting a cautious stance for the fiscal year while prioritizing margin improvement. The stock gained 0.34% in early trading.

Esteban Gustave Published on 04/29/2026 at 03:40 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the company statement, revenue stood at 1.053 billion euros, down 0.8% on a reported basis, with a negative currency effect of 2.0% weighing on performance. Organic growth confirms the stabilization that began in late 2025. It is driven by aerospace and defense, while telecommunications and life sciences remain sluggish.



Geographically, France grew by 1.3% to 374.3 million euros, while international operations slipped by 1.9%, penalized by persistent weakness in the German and North American markets.



According to the outlook provided by Alten, the group is targeting 'organic growth of between 0% and -0.5%' for the full year 2026. This caution is explained by a lack of visibility regarding client investment, notably linked to tensions in the Middle East.



Despite this slowdown in volumes, the group expects an operating margin on activity higher than that of 2025, at around 8.5%.



To support its growth, Alten has completed the acquisition of an IT services company generating 68 million euros in annual revenue and maintains an active external growth pipeline for the remainder of the fiscal year.