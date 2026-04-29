Alten: Activity Stagnates as 2026 Guidance Remains Cautious
The engineering specialist stabilized its first-quarter 2026 revenue at 1.053 billion euros, posting organic growth of 0.1%. Faced with an uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, management is adopting a cautious stance for the fiscal year while prioritizing margin improvement. The stock gained 0.34% in early trading.
According to the company statement, revenue stood at 1.053 billion euros, down 0.8% on a reported basis, with a negative currency effect of 2.0% weighing on performance. Organic growth confirms the stabilization that began in late 2025. It is driven by aerospace and defense, while telecommunications and life sciences remain sluggish.
Geographically, France grew by 1.3% to 374.3 million euros, while international operations slipped by 1.9%, penalized by persistent weakness in the German and North American markets.
According to the outlook provided by Alten, the group is targeting 'organic growth of between 0% and -0.5%' for the full year 2026. This caution is explained by a lack of visibility regarding client investment, notably linked to tensions in the Middle East.
Despite this slowdown in volumes, the group expects an operating margin on activity higher than that of 2025, at around 8.5%.
To support its growth, Alten has completed the acquisition of an IT services company generating 68 million euros in annual revenue and maintains an active external growth pipeline for the remainder of the fiscal year.
ALTEN is European's No. 1 high-technology consulting and engineering group. The group's services are supplied to technical departments and IT system departments at large industrial, telecom, and utility companies. The activity is organized into 3 areas:
- technology engineering and consulting services: studies, design, and execution of research and development projects for new products/systems, consulting services, project management assistance, etc.;
- development of network architectures: design of terminals and network equipment, deployment and operation of networks;
- development of information systems: implementation or redesign of information systems and development of specific applications.
Net sales break down by market into automotive (18.1%), trade/services/media/public sector (17.5%), aeronautics and space (15.7%), industries (9.4%), banking/finance/insurance (8.4%), life sciences (8%), defense/security/maritime (7.7%), energy (7.6%), telecoms (4.9%), and rail (2.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (32.8%), North America (11.7%), Spain (9.9%), Asia/Pacific (8.5%), Italy (8.2%), Germany (7.7%), the United Kingdom (6.9%), Benelux (5.4%), Scandinavia (3.9%), Eastern Europe (3.2%), Switzerland (1.3%) and other (0.5%).
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