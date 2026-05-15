Originally scheduled to run until May 15, 2026, the exclusivity period has been extended to allow for the continuation of discussions between the parties, which have been described as 'constructive'.

Altice France noted, however, that no definitive agreement has been reached at this stage and there is no guarantee regarding the outcome of the negotiations.

On April 17, the three operators indicated they had submitted a new bid valuing the assets in question at a total enterprise value of 20.35 billion euros.