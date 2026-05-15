Altice France extends asset negotiations with Bouygues Telecom, Free, and Orange

Altice France has announced an extension, until June 5, 2026, of the exclusivity period granted to the consortium comprising Bouygues Telecom, Free-Iliad Group, and Orange regarding discussions for certain assets.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/15/2026 at 02:26 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Originally scheduled to run until May 15, 2026, the exclusivity period has been extended to allow for the continuation of discussions between the parties, which have been described as 'constructive'.



Altice France noted, however, that no definitive agreement has been reached at this stage and there is no guarantee regarding the outcome of the negotiations.



On April 17, the three operators indicated they had submitted a new bid valuing the assets in question at a total enterprise value of 20.35 billion euros.