Amazon reported Q1 earnings that topped expectations, with EPS coming in at $2.78, well ahead of the $1.64 anticipated. Revenue reached $181.52bn, also exceeding forecasts set at $177.30bn. Performance was notably bolstered by Amazon Web Services, where revenue grew 28% y-o-y to $37.59bn, as well as by the advertising business, which generated $17.24bn.

Despite these solid figures, investors remain concerned by the high level of spending, particularly in AI. Capex reached $44.2bn over the quarter, contributing to a 95% collapse in trailing twelve-month FCF to $1.2bn. Amazon previously indicated that its spending could reach $200bn by 2026, amid an industry-wide investment arms race.

For the current quarter, the group forecasts revenue of $194bn to $199bn, higher than the consensus of $188.9bn. However, this favorable outlook was not enough to reassure the market, with the stock falling by over 2%, due to persistent uncertainties regarding the future profitability of these massive investments.