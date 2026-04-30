Despite robust results driven by cloud services and advertising, the group's shares slipped as markets questioned the scale of its capex in artificial intelligence and ce.

Amazon reported Q1 earnings that topped expectations, with EPS coming in at $2.78, well ahead of the $1.64 anticipated. Revenue reached $181.52bn, also exceeding forecasts set at $177.30bn. Performance was notably bolstered by Amazon Web Services, where revenue grew 28% y-o-y to $37.59bn, as well as by the advertising business, which generated $17.24bn.



Despite these solid figures, investors remain concerned by the high level of spending, particularly in AI. Capex reached $44.2bn over the quarter, contributing to a 95% collapse in trailing twelve-month FCF to $1.2bn. Amazon previously indicated that its spending could reach $200bn by 2026, amid an industry-wide investment arms race.



For the current quarter, the group forecasts revenue of $194bn to $199bn, higher than the consensus of $188.9bn. However, this favorable outlook was not enough to reassure the market, with the stock falling by over 2%, due to persistent uncertainties regarding the future profitability of these massive investments.