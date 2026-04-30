Amazon reported Q1 earnings that topped expectations, with EPS coming in at $2.78, well ahead of the $1.64 anticipated. Revenue reached $181.52bn, also exceeding forecasts set at $177.30bn. Performance was notably bolstered by Amazon Web Services, where revenue grew 28% y-o-y to $37.59bn, as well as by the advertising business, which generated $17.24bn.
Despite these solid figures, investors remain concerned by the high level of spending, particularly in AI. Capex reached $44.2bn over the quarter, contributing to a 95% collapse in trailing twelve-month FCF to $1.2bn. Amazon previously indicated that its spending could reach $200bn by 2026, amid an industry-wide investment arms race.
For the current quarter, the group forecasts revenue of $194bn to $199bn, higher than the consensus of $188.9bn. However, this favorable outlook was not enough to reassure the market, with the stock falling by over 2%, due to persistent uncertainties regarding the future profitability of these massive investments.
Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the world leaders in on-line distribution of products to the general public. The group also operates a marketplace activity, allowing individuals and distribution companies to conduct their purchase and selling transactions for goods and services. The activity is organized around three families of products and services:
- electronic and computer products: toys, cameras, computers, laptops and peripherals, TVs, stereo systems, readers, wireless communication products, etc. Amazon.com also offers kitchen and garden equipment, clothing, beauty products, etc.;
- cultural products: books, musical products, video games and DVDs;
- other: primarily Internet interface and application development services.
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (58.7%) and sales of products (41.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (68.3%), Germany (6.4%), United Kingdom (6%), Japan (4.3%) and others (15%).
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