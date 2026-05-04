The e-commerce giant is launching a service for third-party companies, intensifying competition with legacy carriers such as UPS and FedEx.

Amazon has announced the launch of "Amazon Supply Chain Services," an offering that lets businesses leverage its logistics network to transport, store, and deliver their goods. This initiative targets various sectors, from retail to manufacturing, covering the entire chain from raw materials to finished products. It builds upon an infrastructure already widely used by third-party sellers, which the group now intends to further monetize.



The announcement had an immediate market impact, with the shares of UPS, FedEx, and C.H. Robinson all falling by over 9%, while Amazon rose by approximately 1%. The group owns major assets, including a fleet of over 100 cargo planes, a vast warehouse network, and extensive logistics capabilities, including 80,000 trailers and 24,000 intermodal containers. Amazon is particularly targeting the business-to-business market, which is considered more stable and profitable.



For analysts, this strategy could transform logistics into a true infrastructure product, mirroring the success of Amazon Web Services in the cloud. While the short-term impact remains uncertain, the threat is viewed as structural for incumbent players. Groups such as Procter & Gamble, 3M, and American Eagle are already among the initial clients, illustrating the company's ambition to establish a long-term foothold in this market.