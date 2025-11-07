There are few things more delicate than market optimism. It can soar on the promise of artificial intelligence and crumble at the sight of a spreadsheet. This week, it has done both. U.S. markets, giddy for much of the year on the prospect that machines might think for us, and make us rich, have stumbled into self-doubt.

The three main American stock indexes are heading for their worst week in months. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is suffering most, down almost 2% in a single day and set for its biggest weekly fall since March. Investors are suddenly wondering whether the AI-fuelled boom has more smoke than silicon. Concerns about how exactly firms will make money from the technology, and whether much of the "AI economy" is just companies selling chips and cloud services to one another, have punctured some of the hype.

Adding to the gloom is the longest U.S. government shutdown in history, which has left economists and policymakers operating without official data and without a reliable compass, investors have grown jumpy. The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's so-called "fear gauge", has reached a two-week high, and traders are pricing in roughly even odds that the Fed will cut interest rates next month. The uncertainty has been worsened by the shutdown's knock-on effects: flight traffic is being reduced at 40 airports.

Earnings season, meanwhile, has offered both hope and heartbreak. Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so far, a striking 83% have beaten Wall Street's expectations, the highest rate in over two years. Yet the market's mood remains sour. Some firms, like Expedia and Monster Beverage, delivered strong results and were rewarded handsomely. Others, such as Block (the owner of Cash App and Square), saw their shares plunge after missing forecasts. Even Tesla, whose shareholders approved a record-breaking $1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk, could not escape the sense of unease. It's shares fell 1% in premarket trading after a 3.50% plunge yesterday.

Elsewhere China's exports unexpectedly fell in October, with shipments to the United States down a staggering 25% from a year earlier. The decline hints at both cooling global demand and persistent trade friction. Commodity markets tell a similar tale of unease. Oil prices are sliding, gold is inching higher, and iron ore is sagging under the weight of global oversupply.

Today, earnings reports include KKR, Duke Energy and Constellation Software.

In Asia-Pacific, the end-of-week surge did not materialise. Japan lost 1.2% and South Korea 1.8%. These two technology-rich markets are experiencing the same sell-offs as the Nasdaq. Hong Kong and mainland China are also trading in the red. China's import-export data for October was disappointing, although economists attribute this to a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the compromise reached between Trump and Xi at the end of October on trade between the two countries. In Australia, the ASX hit a one-and-a-half-month low after a second negative weekly performance. Europe is still bearish and so are futures on Wall Street.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the current account balance, trade balance, and wages in France; household spending in Japan; in Canada, the hourly wage rate for permanent employees year-over-year; in the United States, non-farm employment change, unemployment rate, and University of Michigan sentiment. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 99,462

: 99,462 Gold : $3,998

: $3,998 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $63.75 ( WTI ) $59.83

: $63.75 ( ) $59.83 United States 10 years : 4.1%

: 4.1% BITCOIN: $100,473

