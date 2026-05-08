- Affirm Holdings: Cantor Fitzgerald maintained its overweight rating and raised the price target from $61 to $80
- Airbnb: Evercore ISI maintained its outperform rating and raised the price target from $145 to $155.
- Akamai Technologies: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained its overweight rating and raised the price target from $120 to $195.
- Bio-Techne: Deutsche Bank maintained its buy rating and lowered the price target from $75 to $66.
- Block: RBC Capital maintained its outperform rating and raised the price target from $90 to $93.
- Citigroup: Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight rating and raised the price target from $144 to $154.
- Cloudflare: Piper Sandler maintained its overweight rating and raised the price target from $222 to $250.
- Curtiss-Wright: Stifel maintained its hold rating and raised the price target from $723 to $724.
- Globus Medical: Jefferies maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $120 to $122.
- HubSpot: RBC Capital maintained its outperform rating and lowered the price target from $400 to $350.
- Microchip Technology: TD Cowen maintained its hold rating and raised the price target from $70 to $105.
- MP Materials: Canaccord Genuity maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $79 to $82.
- Paylocity Holding: UBS maintained its neutral rating and raised the price target from $114 to $115.
- Texas Roadhouse: Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight rating and raised the price target from $199 to $201.
- The Trade Desk: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to sector weight from overweight.
- Viatris: Jefferies maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $17 to $20.
- The Walt Disney Company: GF Securities maintained its buy rating and lowered the price target from $127.17 to $124.20.
- Warner Music Group: UBS maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $40 to $42.
Analyst recommendations: Airbnb , Citigroup , The Walt Disney Company , Block, Cloudflare...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 05/08/2026 at 08:38 am EDT