  • Affirm Holdings: Cantor Fitzgerald maintained its overweight rating and raised the price target from $61 to $80
  • Airbnb: Evercore ISI maintained its outperform rating and raised the price target from $145 to $155.
  • Akamai Technologies: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained its overweight rating and raised the price target from $120 to $195.
  • Bio-Techne: Deutsche Bank maintained its buy rating and lowered the price target from $75 to $66.
  • Block: RBC Capital maintained its outperform rating and raised the price target from $90 to $93.
  • Citigroup: Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight rating and raised the price target from $144 to $154.
  • Cloudflare: Piper Sandler maintained its overweight rating and raised the price target from $222 to $250.
  • Curtiss-Wright: Stifel maintained its hold rating and raised the price target from $723 to $724.
  • Globus Medical: Jefferies maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $120 to $122.
  • HubSpot: RBC Capital maintained its outperform rating and lowered the price target from $400 to $350.
  • Microchip Technology: TD Cowen maintained its hold rating and raised the price target from $70 to $105.
  • MP Materials: Canaccord Genuity maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $79 to $82.
  • Paylocity Holding: UBS maintained its neutral rating and raised the price target from $114 to $115.
  • Texas Roadhouse: Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight rating and raised the price target from $199 to $201.
  • The Trade Desk: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to sector weight from overweight.
  • Viatris: Jefferies maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $17 to $20.
  • The Walt Disney Company: GF Securities maintained its buy rating and lowered the price target from $127.17 to $124.20.
  • Warner Music Group: UBS maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $40 to $42.