- Abbott Laboratories: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 113 to USD 92.
- Albemarle Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 188.
- Biogen Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 225.
- Halliburton Company: Griffin Securities upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 47.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Nxp Semiconductors N.v.: AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades to add from buy and raises the target price from USD 272 to USD 282.
- Prudential Financial, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight and reduces the target price from USD 110 to USD 91.
- Qualcomm, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to underweight from rating suspended with a target price of USD 130.
- Sba Communications Corporation: Truist Securities upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 193 to USD 247.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Twilio Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform and raises the target price from USD 234 to USD 252.
- Zscaler, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 155.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 42.50 to USD 55.
- Apa Corporation: Scotiabank maintains its sector perform rating and raises the target price from USD 26 to USD 36.
- Conocophillips: Scotiabank maintains its sector perform rating and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 125.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation: Scotiabank maintains its sector outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 128 to USD 163.
- Lyondellbasell Industries N.v.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 52 to USD 77.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Scotiabank maintains its sector outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 174 to USD 210.
- Newmont Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 140.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Scotiabank maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 46 to USD 57.
- Royal Gold, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 340.
- Valero Energy Corporation: Scotiabank maintains its sector outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 178 to USD 226.
Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, Biogen, Qualcomm, Twilio, Lyondellbasell…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 04/22/2026 at 05:34 am EDT