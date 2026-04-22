  • Abbott Laboratories: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 113 to USD 92.
  • Albemarle Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 188.
  • Biogen Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 225.
  • Halliburton Company: Griffin Securities upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 47.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Nxp Semiconductors N.v.: AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades to add from buy and raises the target price from USD 272 to USD 282.
  • Prudential Financial, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight and reduces the target price from USD 110 to USD 91.
  • Qualcomm, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to underweight from rating suspended with a target price of USD 130.
  • Sba Communications Corporation: Truist Securities upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 193 to USD 247.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Twilio Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform and raises the target price from USD 234 to USD 252.
  • Zscaler, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 155.
  • Alaska Air Group, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 42.50 to USD 55.
  • Apa Corporation: Scotiabank maintains its sector perform rating and raises the target price from USD 26 to USD 36.
  • Conocophillips: Scotiabank maintains its sector perform rating and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 125.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation: Scotiabank maintains its sector outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 128 to USD 163.
  • Lyondellbasell Industries N.v.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 52 to USD 77.
  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Scotiabank maintains its sector outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 174 to USD 210.
  • Newmont Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 140.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Scotiabank maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 46 to USD 57.
  • Royal Gold, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 340.
  • Valero Energy Corporation: Scotiabank maintains its sector outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 178 to USD 226.