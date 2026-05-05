Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Chevron, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Palantir Technologies, Aon Corporation...

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Advanced Energy Industries: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $375 to $415.

Amazon.com: China Renaissance Research maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $300 to $326.

Aon: Mizuho Securities maintains its Outperform rating and lowers the price target from $394 to $389.

Chevron: HSBC maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $215 to $217.

Duolingo: Evercore ISI maintains its In Line rating and lowers the price target from $114 to $97.

Equitable Holdings: Barclays maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $49 to $51.

Hims & Hers Health: Deutsche Bank maintains its Hold rating and lowers the price target from $28 to $25.

ICG: Morgan Stanley maintains its Overweight rating and lowers the price target from 2800 GBX to 2600 GBX.

Lumentum Holdings: Loop Capital Markets maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $900 to $1400.

On Semiconductor Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its Equal Weight rating and raises the price target from $85 to $87.

Palantir Technologies: D.A. Davidson maintains its Neutral rating and lowers the price target from $180 to $165.

Paramount Skydance Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its Underweight rating and lowers the price target from $8 to $7.

Pearson: Barclays maintains its Equal Weight rating and raises the price target from 1040 GBX to 1130 GBX.

Pinterest: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $23 to $26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: RBC Capital maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $541 to $543.

Viper Energy: Barclays maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $54 to $58.

Whitbread: UBS maintains its Buy rating and lowers the price target from 3575 GBX to 2975 GBX