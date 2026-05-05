  • Advanced Energy Industries: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $375 to $415.
  • Amazon.com: China Renaissance Research maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $300 to $326.
  • Aon: Mizuho Securities maintains its Outperform rating and lowers the price target from $394 to $389.
  • Chevron: HSBC maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $215 to $217.
  • Duolingo: Evercore ISI maintains its In Line rating and lowers the price target from $114 to $97.
  • Equitable Holdings: Barclays maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $49 to $51.
  • Hims & Hers Health: Deutsche Bank maintains its Hold rating and lowers the price target from $28 to $25.
  • ICG: Morgan Stanley maintains its Overweight rating and lowers the price target from 2800 GBX to 2600 GBX.
  • Lumentum Holdings: Loop Capital Markets maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $900 to $1400.
  • On Semiconductor Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its Equal Weight rating and raises the price target from $85 to $87.
  • Palantir Technologies: D.A. Davidson maintains its Neutral rating and lowers the price target from $180 to $165.
  • Paramount Skydance Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its Underweight rating and lowers the price target from $8 to $7.
  • Pearson: Barclays maintains its Equal Weight rating and raises the price target from 1040 GBX to 1130 GBX.
  • Pinterest: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $23 to $26.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals: RBC Capital maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $541 to $543.
  • Viper Energy: Barclays maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $54 to $58.
  • Whitbread: UBS maintains its Buy rating and lowers the price target from 3575 GBX to 2975 GBX