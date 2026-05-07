- Amazon: CITIC Securities maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $300 to $346.
- Apa Corporation: Peters & Co. maintained its sector underperform rating and raised the price target from $30 to $44.
- Axon Enterprise: Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight rating and lowered the price target from $675 to $600.
- BorgWarner: Goldman Sachs maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $72 to $74.
- Celanese: JP Morgan maintained its neutral rating and raised the price target from $53 to $68.
- Coherent: Morgan Stanley maintained its equal-weight rating and raised the price target from $290 to $330.
- DoorDash: Piper Sandler maintained its neutral rating and lowered the price target from $220 to $205.
- Dutch Bros: Goldman Sachs maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $75 to $80.
- Flutter Entertainment: Citizens maintained its market outperform rating and lowered the price target from $188 to $165.
- Fortinet: Baird maintained its neutral rating and raised the price target from $90 to $115.
- Houlihan Lokey: UBS maintained its neutral rating and lowered the price target from $163 to $160.
- ITT Inc.: Citi maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $252 to $254.
- Johnson Controls International: Citi maintained its neutral rating and raised the price target from $150 to $155.
- SN Corp.: Morgan Stanley maintained its equal-weight rating and raised the price target from $127 to $128.
- Snap Inc.: Stifel maintained its hold rating and raised the price target from $5.25 to $5.75.
- Uber Technologies: BMO Capital Markets maintained its outperform rating and raised the price target from $106 to $119.
- The Walt Disney Company: Guggenheim maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $115 to $120.
- Zillow Group: Piper Sandler maintained its overweight rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $55.
Analyst recommendations: Amazon, The Walt Disney Company, Uber Technologies, Fortinet, DoorDash...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 05/07/2026 at 08:34 am EDT