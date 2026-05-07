Analyst recommendations: Amazon, The Walt Disney Company, Uber Technologies, Fortinet, DoorDash...

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Amazon: CITIC Securities maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $300 to $346.

Apa Corporation: Peters & Co. maintained its sector underperform rating and raised the price target from $30 to $44.

Axon Enterprise: Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight rating and lowered the price target from $675 to $600.

BorgWarner: Goldman Sachs maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $72 to $74.

Celanese: JP Morgan maintained its neutral rating and raised the price target from $53 to $68.

Coherent: Morgan Stanley maintained its equal-weight rating and raised the price target from $290 to $330.

DoorDash: Piper Sandler maintained its neutral rating and lowered the price target from $220 to $205.

Dutch Bros: Goldman Sachs maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $75 to $80.

Flutter Entertainment: Citizens maintained its market outperform rating and lowered the price target from $188 to $165.

Fortinet: Baird maintained its neutral rating and raised the price target from $90 to $115.

Houlihan Lokey: UBS maintained its neutral rating and lowered the price target from $163 to $160.

ITT Inc.: Citi maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $252 to $254.

Johnson Controls International: Citi maintained its neutral rating and raised the price target from $150 to $155.

SN Corp. : Morgan Stanley maintained its equal-weight rating and raised the price target from $127 to $128.

: Morgan Stanley maintained its equal-weight rating and raised the price target from $127 to $128. Snap Inc.: Stifel maintained its hold rating and raised the price target from $5.25 to $5.75.

Uber Technologies: BMO Capital Markets maintained its outperform rating and raised the price target from $106 to $119.

The Walt Disney Company: Guggenheim maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $115 to $120.

Zillow Group: Piper Sandler maintained its overweight rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $55.