  • Amazon: CITIC Securities maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $300 to $346.
  • Apa Corporation: Peters & Co. maintained its sector underperform rating and raised the price target from $30 to $44.
  • Axon Enterprise: Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight rating and lowered the price target from $675 to $600.
  • BorgWarner: Goldman Sachs maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $72 to $74.
  • Celanese: JP Morgan maintained its neutral rating and raised the price target from $53 to $68.
  • Coherent: Morgan Stanley maintained its equal-weight rating and raised the price target from $290 to $330.
  • DoorDash: Piper Sandler maintained its neutral rating and lowered the price target from $220 to $205.
  • Dutch Bros: Goldman Sachs maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $75 to $80.
  • Flutter Entertainment: Citizens maintained its market outperform rating and lowered the price target from $188 to $165.
  • Fortinet: Baird maintained its neutral rating and raised the price target from $90 to $115.
  • Houlihan Lokey: UBS maintained its neutral rating and lowered the price target from $163 to $160.
  • ITT Inc.: Citi maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $252 to $254.
  • Johnson Controls International: Citi maintained its neutral rating and raised the price target from $150 to $155.
  • SN Corp.: Morgan Stanley maintained its equal-weight rating and raised the price target from $127 to $128.
  • Snap Inc.: Stifel maintained its hold rating and raised the price target from $5.25 to $5.75.
  • Uber Technologies: BMO Capital Markets maintained its outperform rating and raised the price target from $106 to $119.
  • The Walt Disney Company: Guggenheim maintained its buy rating and raised the price target from $115 to $120.
  • Zillow Group: Piper Sandler maintained its overweight rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $55.