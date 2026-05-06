- AMD: Mizuho Securities maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $280 to $415.
- Arista Networks: UBS maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $177 to $187.
- Credit Acceptance Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its Hold rating and raises the price target from $450 to $500.
- GlobalFoundries: Baird maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $60 to $100.
- Healthpeak Properties: Evercore ISI maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $20 to $22.
- Henry Schein: UBS maintains its Neutral rating and lowers the price target from $87 to $85.
- KKR: RBC Capital maintains its Outperform rating and lowers the price target from $132 to $128.
- Match Group: RBC Capital maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $37 to $42.
- Onto Innovation: Jefferies maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $325 to $350.
- PayPal Holdings: UBS maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $44 to $48.
- Skyworks Solutions: Stifel maintains its Hold rating and raises the price target from $65 to $75.
- Solventum Corporation: Jefferies maintains its Hold rating and lowers the price target from $84 to $79.
- Talen Energy Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $465 to $477.
- TransDigm Group: RBC Capital maintains its Sector Perform rating and lowers the price target from $1,400 to $1,350.
- Waters Corporation: UBS maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $330 to $375.
Analyst recommendations: AMD, KKR, PayPal Holdings, Arista Networks, and TransDigm Group.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 05/06/2026 at 08:24 am EDT