  • AMD: Mizuho Securities maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $280 to $415.
  • Arista Networks: UBS maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $177 to $187.
  • Credit Acceptance Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its Hold rating and raises the price target from $450 to $500.
  • GlobalFoundries: Baird maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $60 to $100.
  • Healthpeak Properties: Evercore ISI maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $20 to $22.
  • Henry Schein: UBS maintains its Neutral rating and lowers the price target from $87 to $85.
  • KKR: RBC Capital maintains its Outperform rating and lowers the price target from $132 to $128.
  • Match Group: RBC Capital maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $37 to $42.
  • Onto Innovation: Jefferies maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from $325 to $350.
  • PayPal Holdings: UBS maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $44 to $48.
  • Skyworks Solutions: Stifel maintains its Hold rating and raises the price target from $65 to $75.
  • Solventum Corporation: Jefferies maintains its Hold rating and lowers the price target from $84 to $79.
  • Talen Energy Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its Overweight rating and raises the price target from $465 to $477.
  • TransDigm Group: RBC Capital maintains its Sector Perform rating and lowers the price target from $1,400 to $1,350.
  • Waters Corporation: UBS maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $330 to $375.