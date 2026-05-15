- Allegion Plc: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 170 to USD 150.
- American Express Company: Freedom Broker upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 325 to USD 370.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to buy from add and raises the target price from USD 420 to USD 550.
- Arista Networks, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 164.
- C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 199.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 77 to USD 137.
- Doximity, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 38 to USD 20.
- Fox Corporation: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 69 to USD 76.
- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 81 to USD 108.50.
- The Timken Company: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 130.
- Viking Holdings Ltd: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 81 to USD 86.
- Alphabet Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 355 to USD 490.
- Broadcom Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 405 to USD 500.
- Ciena Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 425 to USD 675.
- Globant S.a.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 53 to USD 38.
- Halliburton Company: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 49.
- Humana Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 146 to USD 217.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 180.
- Nebius Group: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 169 to USD 287.
- Vertiv Holdings Co.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 356 to USD 435.
Analyst recommendations: Amex, Applied Materials, Doximity, Fox, Broadcom…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 05/15/2026 at 05:19 am EDT