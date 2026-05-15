  • Allegion Plc: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 170 to USD 150.
  • American Express Company: Freedom Broker upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 325 to USD 370.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to buy from add and raises the target price from USD 420 to USD 550.
  • Arista Networks, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 164.
  • C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 199.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 77 to USD 137.
  • Doximity, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 38 to USD 20.
  • Fox Corporation: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 69 to USD 76.
  • T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 81 to USD 108.50.
  • The Timken Company: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 130.
  • Viking Holdings Ltd: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 81 to USD 86.
  • Alphabet Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 355 to USD 490.
  • Broadcom Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 405 to USD 500.
  • Ciena Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 425 to USD 675.
  • Globant S.a.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 53 to USD 38.
  • Halliburton Company: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 49.
  • Humana Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 146 to USD 217.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 180.
  • Nebius Group: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 169 to USD 287.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 356 to USD 435.