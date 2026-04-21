- Ball Corporation: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 73.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 93 to USD 100.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from market weight with a target price of USD 525.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company: Raymond James downgrades to underperform from market perform.
- Intel Corporation: BNP Paribas upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 34 to USD 60.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 156 to USD 118.
- Netflix, Inc.: Punto Research upgrades to buy from hold and reduces the target price from USD 1250 to USD 110.
- Spotify Technology S.a.: Inderes downgrades to accumulate from buy with a target price of USD 595.
- Xylem Inc.: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 152 to USD 132.
- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 112 to USD 135.
- Bloom Energy Corporation: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 162 to USD 229.
- Citigroup Inc.: Punto Research maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 98.93 to USD 136.80.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 16.80 to USD 12.
- Coherent Corp.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 420.
- Dell Technologies Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 235.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 130.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 800 to USD 1100.
- Nuscale Power Corporation: Citi maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 11.50 to USD 9.
Analyst recommendations: Colgate-Palmolive, Intel, Netflix, Spotify, Dell…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 04/21/2026 at 04:43 am EDT