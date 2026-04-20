Analyst recommendations: Doximity, Okta, Bloom Energy, Intel, Whirlpool…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Doximity, Inc.: Truist Securities downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 37 to USD 29.

Hess Midstream Lp: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 36 to USD 32.

Okta, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 90.

Westlake Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 120.

Williams Companies, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 78 to USD 82.

Bloom Energy Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 149 to USD 188.

Ciena Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 286 to USD 405.

Devon Energy Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 51 to USD 66.

Flex Ltd.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 95.

Intel Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 41 to USD 56.

Ttm Technologies, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 108 to USD 135.

Whirlpool Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 51 to USD 37.