  • Doximity, Inc.: Truist Securities downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 37 to USD 29.
  • Hess Midstream Lp: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 36 to USD 32.
  • Okta, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 90.
  • Westlake Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 120.
  • Williams Companies, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 78 to USD 82.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 149 to USD 188.
  • Ciena Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 286 to USD 405.
  • Devon Energy Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 51 to USD 66.
  • Flex Ltd.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 95.
  • Intel Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 41 to USD 56.
  • Ttm Technologies, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 108 to USD 135.
  • Whirlpool Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 51 to USD 37.