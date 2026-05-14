- Commercial Metals Company: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 79 to USD 89.
- Doximity, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 40 to USD 18.
- Illumina, Inc.: Daiwa Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 128 to USD 155.
- Jbs N.v.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 20.50 to USD 18.50.
- Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 384 to USD 417.
- Reddit, Inc.: Phillip Securities upgrades to buy from accumulate with a price target raised from USD 200 to USD 230.
- Whirlpool Corporation: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 72 to USD 53.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 165.
- Aramark: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 47 to USD 58.
- Caterpillar Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 700 to USD 950.
- Circle Internet Group, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 122 to USD 156.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 87 to USD 132.
- Dell Technologies Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 235 to USD 290.
- Echostar Corporation: New Street Research LLP maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 161.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 27 to USD 39.
- Lucid Group, Inc.: Zacks maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 9.25 to USD 6.50.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 97 to USD 143.
- Nebius Group: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 175 to USD 270.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 265.
- Sandisk Corporation: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1800 to USD 2300.
- Western Digital Corporation: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 435 to USD 610.
Analyst recommendations: Doximity, Reddit, Cisco, Whirlpool, Caterpillar…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 05/14/2026 at 05:25 am EDT