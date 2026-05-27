- Ecolab Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 293 to USD 325.
- Fedex Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 432 to USD 460.
- Gxo Logistics, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 58 to USD 65.
- Rpm International Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 118 to USD 130.
- Sandisk Corporation: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 1200 to USD 2300.
- Westlake Corporation: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 125 to USD 95.
- Workday Inc.: Daiwa Securities upgrades to buy from outperform with a price target raised from USD 160 to USD 170.
- Zscaler, Inc.: Evercore ISI downgrades to in-line from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 225 to USD 155.
- Analog Devices, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from USD 295 to USD 450.
- Applied Digital Corporation: Texas Capital maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 65.
- Dollar General: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 139 to USD 109.
- Dollar Tree, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 142 to USD 107.
- Elf Beauty: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 65.
- Humana Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 340.
- Intuit Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 640 to USD 500.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 675 to USD 1175.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 290.
- Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 750 to USD 1000.
- Western Digital Corporation: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 450 to USD 620.
Analyst recommendations: Fedex, Workday, Zscaler, Humana, Intuit…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 05/27/2026 at 05:21 am EDT