  • Ecolab Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 293 to USD 325.
  • Fedex Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 432 to USD 460.
  • Gxo Logistics, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 58 to USD 65.
  • Rpm International Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 118 to USD 130.
  • Sandisk Corporation: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 1200 to USD 2300.
  • Westlake Corporation: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 125 to USD 95.
  • Workday Inc.: Daiwa Securities upgrades to buy from outperform with a price target raised from USD 160 to USD 170.
  • Zscaler, Inc.: Evercore ISI downgrades to in-line from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 225 to USD 155.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from USD 295 to USD 450.
  • Applied Digital Corporation: Texas Capital maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 65.
  • Dollar General: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 139 to USD 109.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 142 to USD 107.
  • Elf Beauty: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 65.
  • Humana Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 340.
  • Intuit Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 640 to USD 500.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 675 to USD 1175.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 290.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 750 to USD 1000.
  • Western Digital Corporation: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 450 to USD 620.