- Comfort Systems Usa, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from under review with a price target raised from USD 1680 to USD 1992.
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc.: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 193 to USD 210.
- Fortinet, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from sell and raises the target price from USD 83 to USD 104.
- Intel Corporation: DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to hold from sell and raises the target price from USD 36 to USD 80.
- Msc Industrial Direct Co., Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from market weight with a target price of USD 117.
- The Campbell's Company: Bernstein downgrades to market perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 27 to USD 21.
- Atlassian Corporation: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 146 to USD 98.
- Baker Hughes Company: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 67 to USD 85.
- Booking Holdings Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 6000 to USD 230.
- Charter Communications, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 290 to USD 230.
- Gartner, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 255 to USD 165.
- Ge Vernova Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 857 to USD 1175.
- Nextpower Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 112.
- On Semiconductor Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 64 to USD 85.
- Pinterest, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 18 to USD 22.
- Reddit, Inc.: New Street Research LLP maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 225 to USD 170.
- Sandisk Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 690 to USD 1100.
Analyst recommendations: Fortinet, Intel, Booking, Gartner, SanDisk…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 04/27/2026 at 05:13 am EDT