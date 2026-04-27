  • Comfort Systems Usa, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from under review with a price target raised from USD 1680 to USD 1992.
  • Digital Realty Trust, Inc.: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 193 to USD 210.
  • Fortinet, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from sell and raises the target price from USD 83 to USD 104.
  • Intel Corporation: DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to hold from sell and raises the target price from USD 36 to USD 80.
  • Msc Industrial Direct Co., Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from market weight with a target price of USD 117.
  • The Campbell's Company: Bernstein downgrades to market perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 27 to USD 21.
  • Atlassian Corporation: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 146 to USD 98.
  • Baker Hughes Company: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 67 to USD 85.
  • Booking Holdings Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 6000 to USD 230.
  • Charter Communications, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 290 to USD 230.
  • Gartner, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 255 to USD 165.
  • Ge Vernova Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 857 to USD 1175.
  • Nextpower Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 112.
  • On Semiconductor Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 64 to USD 85.
  • Pinterest, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 18 to USD 22.
  • Reddit, Inc.: New Street Research LLP maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 225 to USD 170.
  • Sandisk Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 690 to USD 1100.