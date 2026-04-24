- Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 70 to USD 66.
- Ibm: DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 285 to USD 295.
- Intel Corporation: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to add from neutral and raises the target price from USD 53 to USD 80.
- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.: Scotiabank upgrades to sector perform from under review with a target price of USD 16.50.
- Phillips 66: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt and raises the target price from USD 147 to USD 174.
- Sandisk Corporation: GF Securities Co. Ltd. upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 604 to USD 1277.
- Southwest Airlines Co.: HSBC upgrades to hold from reduce and raises the target price from USD 24.40 to USD 36.10.
- Tesla, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to hold from sell and reduces the target price from USD 400 to USD 385.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): KGI Securities Co Ltd maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 285 to USD 360.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 78 to USD 48.
- Ge Vernova Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1000 to USD 1328.
- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 360 to USD 280.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc.: Barclays maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 133 to USD 161.
- Servicenow, Inc.: CMB International Capital Corp Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 215 to USD 160.
- Servicenow, Inc.: Macquarie maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 140 to USD 109.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated: GF Securities Co. Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 270.
- United Rentals, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 903 to USD 1153.
- Valero Energy Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 182 to USD 222.
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 295 to USD 365.
Analyst recommendations: IBM, Intel, Tesla, AMD, United Rentals…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 04/24/2026 at 04:55 am EDT