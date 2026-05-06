Anthropic has entered into a strategic partnership with SpaceX to utilize the full computing capacity of the Colossus 1 data center located in Memphis, Tennessee. Under the terms of the agreement, the AI specialist will benefit from over 300 megawatts of computing power. The group also indicated that it is considering future collaboration with SpaceX regarding the development of multi-gigawatt infrastructure in space.

The deal is expected to enable Anthropic to enhance performance for subscribers of its Claude Pro and Claude Max offerings. This alliance comes despite a backdrop of public tension between Anthropic and Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX and founder of xAI. In recent months, Musk has ramped up his criticism of Anthropic, particularly on AI regulation issues, going so far as to accuse the company of "hating Western civilization."



Concurrently, xAI is pursuing the rapid expansion of its Memphis infrastructure to compete with OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic in the AI market. The Colossus 1 center is currently its most significant computing site. However, the project faces local criticism related to the use of natural gas turbines, which are accused of worsening air pollution in the region. Furthermore, the startup founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers and executives is reportedly in talks with investors for a funding round that could value the company at up to $900bn.