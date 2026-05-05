According to reports from Bloomberg News, Apple is considering diversifying its chip manufacturing partners by entering preliminary discussions with Intel and Samsung Electronics. Executives from the group reportedly visited a Samsung production site that is being built in Texas, while simultaneously evaluating Intel's industrial capabilities. This move aims to reduce dependence on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which currently handles the bulk of Apple's processor production.

At this stage, discussions are exploratory and have not resulted in any concrete commitments. The group remains cautious about adopting alternative technologies, citing concerns over the reliability and production capacities of these players compared to TSMC. This strategic review comes amid persistent semiconductor supply tensions, which have recently weighed on iPhone sales.



Constraints are particularly acute for advanced chips, notably those used in the iPhone 17 lineup, which utilize manufacturing technology similar to that of AI-dedicated processors. This situation is intensifying pressure on supply chains and prompting Apple to consider solutions to secure its long-term production capacity.



Following these rumors, Apple shares rose by approximately 1%, while Intel surged by over 10% during trading on Tuesday.