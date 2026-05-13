Apple opposes EU plans to open Google services to rival AI

Apple has joined Google in criticizing measures under consideration by the European Commission that would force the US giant to further open its services to artificial intelligence competitors. The Cupertino-based group argues that these proposals could undermine user privacy, security, and device integrity. This reaction comes as part of consultations launched by Brussels regarding the enforcement of the Digital Markets Act, legislation designed to curb the power of major tech platforms.

Google had already warned that these new rules would allow rival AI services to interact more freely with Android applications—notably for sending emails, sharing photos, or making purchases—at the expense of current protections. Apple emphasizes that the issue extends beyond Google's specific case and concerns more broadly how operating systems must manage access for third-party artificial intelligence. The group believes that security and privacy risks are particularly high given the rapid development of AI technologies.



In its submission to the European Commission, Apple also criticized the technical approach taken by European authorities. The group claims that Brussels is seeking to "redesign an operating system" by replacing engineering decisions with a vision it deems insufficiently thorough. Finally, Apple contends that the philosophy of openness imposed by the DMA could lead to "open and unrestricted" access to platforms, with potentially significant consequences for user protection and device performance.