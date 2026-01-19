In response to the growing wave of cyber threats affecting the entire value chain, Archos is evolving its information security strategy to strengthen the group's cyber resilience through technical, organizational, and human pillars.

According to the rugged and mobile technology group, the AirCyber label from BoostAeroSpace, "recognized by major European contractors," ensures alignment with "the most stringent security and traceability standards."

"This initiative firmly embeds security at the core of our corporate culture. By achieving state-of-the-art information security, we reinforce our position as a trusted partner for the most sensitive markets," stated CEO Loïc Poirier.