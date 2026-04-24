Argan's inaugural green bond issue heavily oversubscribed
Argan has announced the successful pricing of its inaugural green bond issuance for a total amount of EUR 500 million. Maturing in October 2029, the bonds carry an annual coupon of 3.779%. The transaction was 5.5 times oversubscribed.
According to the real estate company, this issuance 'demonstrates investor confidence in Argan's strategy, its credit quality (rated BBB- with a stable outlook by S&P), and the environmental performance of its portfolio'.
The proceeds will be used to refinance the EUR 500 million bond issued in 2021, in accordance with the Green Financing Framework available on the company's website.
Argan added that it 'can thus confidently pursue the deployment of its medium-term growth strategy, backed by a solid financial structure, a prudent debt policy, and a further secured financing profile'.
The bonds, with settlement and delivery scheduled for April 30, were placed with a wide range of French and international institutional investors and will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.
Argan specializes in developing and managing logistical platforms Premium.
At the end of 2025, the group's real estate property had a total area of 3,710,000 m2, with a market value of EUR 4.1 billion (fees not included).
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