Arista Networks shares tumbled approximately 10% in after-hours trading on Wall Street yesterday, following a cautious guidance outlook, despite quarterly results that exceeded expectations. The specialist in networking equipment for data centers, cloud and artificial intelligence reported Q1 2026 revenue of $2.71bn, up 35.1% y-o-y and up 8.9% sequentially. The consensus anticipated about $2.62bn.
In terms of profitability, adjusted EPS reached $0.87, above the $0.808 expected by analysts, while GAAP operating income rose to $1.16bn and net income reached $1.02bn. Its adjusted operating margin remained high at 47.8%, stable y-o-y, demonstrating the group's continued operational discipline, despite accelerating revenue.
This negative market reaction is primarily due to the projected trajectory for Q2. Arista is targeting revenue of approximately $2.8bn, along with an adjusted operating margin of 46% to 47%, lower than that in Q1. This forecast also implies more moderate annual growth than in Q1, contrasting with the high expectations baked into the stock's valuation.
CFO Chantelle Breithaupt said that this performance reflects disciplined execution within a still dynamic macroeconomic and supply chain environment. Investors will now be monitoring Arista's ability to convert AI-related demand into sustainable growth without further pressure on margins.
Arista Networks, Inc. is a provider of data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large artificial intelligence (AI), data center, campus and routing environments. Its platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack. Its platform is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modernized publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system. Its portfolio of products, services and technologies is grouped into various categories: Core (Data Center, Cloud and AI Networking), Cognitive Adjacencies (Campus and Routing), and Cognitive Network (Software and Services). It offers product portfolios of data-driven, high-speed, cloud and data center Ethernet switches. Its Cognitive Adjacencies include Cognitive Campus Switching, Cloud-Grade Routing and WAN Routing. Its software and services are based on subscription-based models and include various offerings: CloudVision, Arista A-Care Services, CloudEOS and others.
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