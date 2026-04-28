Atos Group unveils integrated digital sovereignty offering
Atos Group has announced the global launch of its integrated digital sovereignty offering for regulated and AI-driven environments, described as an 'end-to-end approach for digital assets under the control, authority, and responsibility of organizations'.
The offering is designed to help organizations maintain control, authority, and responsibility over their data, infrastructure, applications, and digital operations, while continuously managing critical dependencies, jurisdictional exposure, and the risks of technological disruption.
It combines end-to-end sovereign expertise with full-stack capabilities: ranging from consulting and design to deployment and operations across cloud, infrastructure, cybersecurity, data platforms, AI, applications, and the digital workplace.
Depending on specific requirements, the solution leverages local expertise and services, as well as security clearances backed by the expertise of Atos and Eviden. It also utilizes cybersecurity frameworks for data protection, access control, and threat mitigation.
Atos aims to 'make sovereignty a standard practice: empowering clients to manage their critical dependencies by drawing on years of experience in critical and regulated environments, with sovereignty by design at the heart of its service portfolio'.
AtoS SE is one of the world leaders in IT services. The group's activity is organized around three sectors:
- outsourcing services and consulting services;
- system integration;
- supply of transaction services: electronic payment transaction processing, remote payment management, development of payment solutions, etc. The group also develops an externalization of operating processes activity.
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