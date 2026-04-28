Atos Group unveils integrated digital sovereignty offering

Atos Group has announced the global launch of its integrated digital sovereignty offering for regulated and AI-driven environments, described as an 'end-to-end approach for digital assets under the control, authority, and responsibility of organizations'.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/28/2026 at 06:13 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The offering is designed to help organizations maintain control, authority, and responsibility over their data, infrastructure, applications, and digital operations, while continuously managing critical dependencies, jurisdictional exposure, and the risks of technological disruption.



It combines end-to-end sovereign expertise with full-stack capabilities: ranging from consulting and design to deployment and operations across cloud, infrastructure, cybersecurity, data platforms, AI, applications, and the digital workplace.



Depending on specific requirements, the solution leverages local expertise and services, as well as security clearances backed by the expertise of Atos and Eviden. It also utilizes cybersecurity frameworks for data protection, access control, and threat mitigation.



Atos aims to 'make sovereignty a standard practice: empowering clients to manage their critical dependencies by drawing on years of experience in critical and regulated environments, with sovereignty by design at the heart of its service portfolio'.