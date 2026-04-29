Atos to support LCH SA in its cloud migration

Atos has announced the signing of a three-year contract with LCH SA, the Paris-based global clearing house and subsidiary of LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), to migrate its financial information systems to the cloud.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/29/2026 at 04:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The IT services group will assist LCH SA in migrating its financial information systems to a 'highly secure, SecNumCloud-qualified' cloud infrastructure, while ensuring 'full business continuity'.



According to Atos, this contract confirms its position as a leading player in cloud transformation for highly regulated market infrastructures and represents further strong recognition of its expertise in this field.



'This project perfectly illustrates Atos's ability to support financial institutions in their digital transformation while ensuring the security and compliance of their information systems', commented Franck Chartier, CEO of Atos France.



'This project helps ensure that we continue to meet the expectations of our clients and regulators, while strengthening our operational resilience as we move to the cloud', added Corentine Poilvet-Clédière, CEO of LCH SA.