AXA outperforms in Paris following encouraging activity indicators

AXA shares gained 4% in late morning trading on the Paris Bourse, outstripping the CAC 40's 2.3% jump, following the release of indicators pointing to a strong start to the year for the insurer. Revenue growth across all business lines allowed the group to confirm its annual targets, a move welcomed by analysts.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/06/2026 at 05:35 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Gross written premiums and other revenues rose by 6% on a comparable basis (+3% on a reported basis) to reach 38 billion euros in the first quarter of 2026, a level close to the consensus of 37.9 billion euros, according to Oddo BHF.



Also on a comparable basis, P&C premiums increased by 4% (to 21.5 billion euros), driven by 7% growth in personal lines and a 3% rise in commercial lines.



In Life & Health, premiums rose by 8% to 16.5 billion euros (with similar organic growth in Life & Savings and Health), supported by high net inflows of 2.7 billion euros, according to Oddo BHF.



'In our view, the group remained disciplined in P&C. In personal P&C, average price increases remained strong at 4% on average, although down compared to the full year 2025 (+5.2%)', the research firm noted.



AXA confident in outlook after solid start to the year



'AXA delivered a solid start to the year, posting revenue growth across all business lines, perfectly in line with our organic growth strategy', CFO Alban de Mailly Nesle summarized yesterday evening.



'In a volatile environment, we are in a position of strength, with a solid balance sheet, a solvency ratio of 211%, and a high-quality investment portfolio. This provides us with flexibility and great resilience', he continued.



Regarding the outlook, AXA indicated it is on track to achieve underlying earnings per share growth at the upper end of its 6% to 8% target range for 2026. The group will present its new strategic plan for 2027-2029 on September 15.



Oddo BHF and RBC maintain 'outperform' rating on the stock



'Activity indicators confirm sound underwriting discipline in P&C and strong growth momentum in Life, although we note, conversely, a slight decline in the new business margin', Oddo BHF commented.



Adding that the group's medium-term growth potential remains, in its view, significantly undervalued by the market, the research firm reiterated its 'outperform' rating on the stock with a price target of 46 euros.



Similarly, RBC reaffirmed its 'outperform' rating on AXA, maintaining a price target of 48 euros, highlighting that these solid figures come amid growing negative sentiment regarding P&C pricing following recent reports from US peers.



'This release confirms that AXA is executing its own strategy, but we believe this performance is at odds with its current 2027 P/E ratio of nine times, reflecting a significant discount compared to its peers', the Canadian bank stated.