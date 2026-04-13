Barclays has raised its rating on Schneider Electric (-0.52%) to Overweight and hiked its price target from 270 to 305 euros, highlighting the resilience of its data center, grid infrastructure, and energy businesses, which account for approximately half of its earnings.
Conversely, the firm is adopting a more cautious stance on Legrand (-1.68%), which has been downgraded to Equal Weight with a price target lowered from 175 to 144 EUR. The move is attributed to lingering uncertainties in the construction market, despite the group's solid pricing power.
Barclays is also taking a more reserved tone on Rexel (-2.58%), downgraded to "Underweight" with a price target cut from 33 to 29 EUR. The bank believes that the group's U.S. positioning is now largely priced into valuations.
Schneider Electric SE leads the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructures and Industries.
With a presence in more than 100 countries, Schneider Electric SE is the undisputed leader in power management - medium voltage, low voltage and secure energy, and automation systems. The company provides integrated efficiency solutions that combine energy management, automation and software.
The ecosystem it has built allows it to collaborate on its open platform with a large community of partners, integrators and developers to offer its customers both control and operational efficiency in real time.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.6%), Western Europe (17.7%), the United States (34.4%), North America (4%), China (11.5%), Asia/Pacific (14.6%) and other (12.2%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.