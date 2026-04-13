Barclays upgrades Schneider Electric but downgrades Legrand and Rexel

In a research note on the electrical equipment manufacturing and distribution sector, the British bank has adjusted its ratings.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/13/2026 at 05:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Barclays has raised its rating on Schneider Electric (-0.52%) to Overweight and hiked its price target from 270 to 305 euros, highlighting the resilience of its data center, grid infrastructure, and energy businesses, which account for approximately half of its earnings.



Conversely, the firm is adopting a more cautious stance on Legrand (-1.68%), which has been downgraded to Equal Weight with a price target lowered from 175 to 144 EUR. The move is attributed to lingering uncertainties in the construction market, despite the group's solid pricing power.



Barclays is also taking a more reserved tone on Rexel (-2.58%), downgraded to "Underweight" with a price target cut from 33 to 29 EUR. The bank believes that the group's U.S. positioning is now largely priced into valuations.