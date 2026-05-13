Bastide confirms targets for fiscal 2025-2026

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/13/2026 at 12:23 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Third-quarter 2025-2026 revenue reached 131.5 million euros, up +5.0% and +5.2% on an organic basis, despite the temporary negative impact of the VPH (Vehicles for the Disabled) reform on the Retail business.



Growth in the 'Home Care' segment rose by +2.5% over the quarter (compared with +6.5% in the first half of 2025-2026).



Home healthcare services (Respiratory, Nutrition-Perfusion-Diabetes-Stomatherapy) posted growth of +6.5% over the period (+6.8% organic). These activities now account for 62.4% of total revenue.



Revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year came in at 391.9 million euros, representing an increase of +7.0%, of which +7.2% was organic.



The group has consequently confirmed its targets for the 2025-2026 fiscal year: revenue of at least 510 million euros and an operating margin maintained at around 9.0%.