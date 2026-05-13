Third-quarter 2025-2026 revenue reached 131.5 million euros, up +5.0% and +5.2% on an organic basis, despite the temporary negative impact of the VPH (Vehicles for the Disabled) reform on the Retail business.
Growth in the 'Home Care' segment rose by +2.5% over the quarter (compared with +6.5% in the first half of 2025-2026).
Home healthcare services (Respiratory, Nutrition-Perfusion-Diabetes-Stomatherapy) posted growth of +6.5% over the period (+6.8% organic). These activities now account for 62.4% of total revenue.
Revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year came in at 391.9 million euros, representing an increase of +7.0%, of which +7.2% was organic.
The group has consequently confirmed its targets for the 2025-2026 fiscal year: revenue of at least 510 million euros and an operating margin maintained at around 9.0%.
Bastide Le Confort Médical specializes in home health services for the elderly, ill, and handicapped. The activity is organized around three families of products and services:
- home care equipment and services: hospital beds, personal assistance products, etc.;
- respiratory assistance equipment and services: mainly respirators, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen tanks;
- perfusion and nutrition equipment and services: perfusion, nutrition, and insulin pumps and syringe-drivers.
Net sales break down by source of income into sales of services (61%; rental, installation, and maintenance services) and sales of equipment and consumables (39%).
France accounts for 92.6% of net sales.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.